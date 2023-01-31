Buffalo man sentenced for killing man inside of convenience store on Doat Street

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Rickey L. Bryant of was sentenced in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on January 19, 2021 Bryant shot 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard multiple times inside of a convenience store on Doat Street in Buffalo. Rookard died at the scene.

Bryant pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2022.