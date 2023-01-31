ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man sentenced for killing man inside of convenience store on Doat Street

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVk7p_0kXayncv00

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Rickey L. Bryant of was sentenced in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on January 19, 2021 Bryant shot 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard multiple times inside of a convenience store on Doat Street in Buffalo. Rookard died at the scene.

Bryant pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2022.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Eden man charged with strangulation, assault

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Eden man is facing several charges after he was arrested on Saturday for a domestic incident that involved strangulation, the New York State Police said Sunday. State Troopers investigated the incident on Zimmerman Road in Boston, where they say 24-year-old Justin Wesolek was responsible for causing injuries to another person. […]
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen shot on Wick Street, taken into surgery at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old was shot in Buffalo around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Wick Street and Broadway. According to police, the victim was shot multiple times and was transported by ambulance to ECMC, where he was taken into surgery. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot several times Sunday morning, undergoes surgery at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man underwent surgery after he was shot several times Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday near Wick Street and Broadway, just west of Bailey Avenue. A 19-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times and was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Police.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Eden man arrested for Strangulation, Assault and Criminal Mischief.

On February 4, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin D. Wesolek., 24, of Eden, NY, for Strangulation 2nd, Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. SP Boston Troopers investigated a domestic incident on Zimmerman Road, in the town of Boston. Troopers determined that the suspect, Justin D. Wesolek was responsible for causing injury to the victim. Wesolek was arrested and processed at SP Boston. He was arraigned at the town of Hamburg Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center with a full stay away order of protection.
EDEN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman, 26, arrested under Leandra's Law following crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested under Leandra's Law after a crash that happened Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo. Tiarra Davis was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Davis had four kids in the car, and two of them were ejected during the crash, Buffalo Police said Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Flasher Strikes Again

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Clarence woman arrested following a domestic dispute

On January 31, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Rita A. Papaefthimiou., 59, of Clarence, NY, for Criminal Contempt 2nd. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Connemara Lane, in the town of Clarence. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Rita Papaefthimiou. She was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Papaefthimiou was arraigned at the town of Clarence Court and released on her own recognizance.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
AMHERST, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy