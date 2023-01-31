Gallatin County Sheriff's Office seeks to reunite 'Blankie' with rightful owner

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has found a precious lost item in Three Forks—a child's lovie—and wants to find its owner.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media that a deputy found "Blankie" outside the Three Forks Cafe.

"Blankie is safe with our Three Forks deputy but he’d like to find its rightful owner," the post read.

Anyone who knows how to reconnect Blankie and his owner is asked to message the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page .