Kent County partners with Vicinity Energy on waste facility operations
A local waste management facility is under new leadership through a sustainable partnership. Kent County Department of Public Works partnered with Boston-based Vicinity Energy, a decarbonization leader with a portfolio of district energy systems, for the operations of the county’s Waste-to-Energy facility at 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.
Corewell Health focuses on reducing readmissions for $5M savings
A new study by Corewell Health took a look at ways to reduce hospital readmission for patients and the potential savings it could have for the health system. A study published in December by a Corewell Health team showed identifying patients with a high risk of readmission and focusing support on them was effective to reduce costly readmissions.
Backlog fuels success in construction industry
Despite inflation, a hike in interest rates and swirling rumors of a recession, local construction experts foresee continued growth in the industry. Michael Garrett, CEO and president of Pinnacle Construction Group, said the backlog of construction projects from 2022 will allow his firm to continue to grow despite the outside challenges.
