abc27.com
ZooAmerica offering ‘Fantastic Fridays’, other events for February
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Winter is a great time to visit ZooAmerica. Not only because some of the animals are more active during this time of year, but ZooAmerica offers events for the whole family to enjoy. The park’s Fantastic Fridays are back. This means you can visit the...
abc27.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World unvails 50th anniversary chocolate sculpture
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features the famous twin smokestacks, seen in the town of Hershey and on the building’s facade.
abc27.com
Hersheypark releases ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ ride simulation video
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark released a wild video on Saturday regarding their new roller coaster. On Saturday, the park released a computer-animated video of what Wildcat’s Revenge will look like to riders when it opens in the Summer of 2023. The ride is built using some of...
abc27.com
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
abc27.com
State workers returning in-person a boost for downtown businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg businesses took a hit when state employees began working from home during the pandemic. Daily lunch crowds dwindled down, but restaurants are ready for a comeback, now that Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered thousands of state employees to return to the state Capitol in-person.
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
abc27.com
Midstate shelters open due to frigid weather
(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go. Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372. Daily Schedule:. Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Lights Out: 10 p.m. Awake: 6 a.m. Shelter...
abc27.com
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
abc27.com
Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
Lancaster candy shop cashing in on Eagles hype
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County candy shop is getting in on the Eagles' hype ahead of the big game!. Evan's Candy in West Lampeter Township is making all kinds of treats from chocolate to support the birds, including large footballs, green and white lollipop footballs and edible Eagles logos!
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
iheart.com
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of P-P-L's Electric's billing. The company's system had generated bills that were sometimes double the amount previously charged from December 20th through January 9th. The P-U-C wants customers to contact P-P-L with their concerns, but also says they can call the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services with any further grievances.
abc27.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
