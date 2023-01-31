State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of P-P-L's Electric's billing. The company's system had generated bills that were sometimes double the amount previously charged from December 20th through January 9th. The P-U-C wants customers to contact P-P-L with their concerns, but also says they can call the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services with any further grievances.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO