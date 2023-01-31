Read full article on original website
The James Gunn DCU plans do what Marvel can’t anymore: adapt comics
We’ve been here before: A film studio, eyeing Marvel Studios’ ridiculous track record of success, announces a similarly ambitious plan with the aim of going from zero to The Avengers and beyond in the next five to 10 years. This is how the Dark Universe was born. It was the impetus behind a Bloodshot movie that was once supposed to lead to more, and a similarly DOA Hasbro universe that thus far has only led to Snake Eyes. This week, a new milestone was hit, as Marvel’s Distinguished Competition became the first company to boldly outline a cinematic universe twice.
DC’s plans for canon games would be ‘a nightmare,’ Marvel game director says
Launching their plans for the rebooted DC Universe this week, DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran reiterated their desire to bring DC superhero games, as well as film and TV, into a single, connected universe. They also suggested that they wanted the same actors to play characters across all media.
The Legend of Vox Machina made one of Critical Role’s biggest moments even better
[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, and episode 60 of season 1 of Critical Role.]. Home and family have loomed large over the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina. That’s no surprise — at the top of the season, Vox Machina is forced to abandon the home they have cultivated outside of Emon, pushed out by the rise of the Chroma Conclave. In episode 5, “Pass Through Fire,” Keyleth reunites with her father and her people, and is reminded of her mother’s legacy. Episode 8, “Echo Tree,” explores the many ways that home and family can shape people — in particular, the way going home affects Laura Bailey’s character, Vex’ahlia.
Undertale’s creator conducted an interview with a cult-hit RPG dev, and it’s bizarre
Toby Fox adds a certain playful twist to nearly all of his work. Now, we know his articles are no different. In his most recent installment of his monthly column for Famitsu, “Toby Fox’s Secret Base,” the creator did a games journalism first and interviewed the elusive creator of the indie cult-hit Yume Nikki, Kikiyama. The interview is equal parts bizarre and delightful — Fox only asked yes or no questions — and is definitely worth a quick read for anyone that wants a good chuckle.
Trigun Stampede’s ending credits have a beautiful secret hiding in plain sight
There’s been a lot of talk about Trigun Stampede. The new CG anime from studio Orange (Land of the Lustrous, Beastars) based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved space western manga premiered early this month, and has spawned takes both positive and ... not so much. Wherever your feelings fall with regard to this new iteration of Trigun, one thing is unmistakable: Trigun Stampede has one of the most beautiful end credit sequences of any anime this season.
How to get the Dead Space remake’s alternate ending
A big change in the Dead Space remake is the addition of an alternate ending. To see it, you’ll have to play the game (at least) twice and find some collectibles. Our Dead Space remake alternate ending guide explains what you need to do to trigger the new ending, and then explains what you’ll see and how it fits into the larger Dead Space lore.
Knock at the Cabin’s ending has the perfect M. Night Shyamalan twist
Few things in film over the last two decades are as synonymous as M. Night Shyamalan and twist endings. Even as the director has moved away from the earth-shattering, movie-defining twists that shaped his early films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and The Village, he couldn’t entirely resist a few eleventh-hour swings in movies like 2016’s Split or 2021’s Old. But in his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan finds one of his smartest and best twists yet by engaging with his own reputation.
