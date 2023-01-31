ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

24hrs in Sun Valley, February: Riley Berman

A born and raised local, Riley Berman wears many hats professionally in the Wood River Valley where he is manager of the Hailey ski hill Rotarun, a fishing guide for Silvercreek Outfitters in the summer, and the co-founder of small outerwear company Steel Zips. He and his wife Katelyn live south in the Bellevue triangle with a menagerie of animals, including dogs, cats, mini donkeys, horses, pigs, goats, and chickens. Now in his fourth year as manager of Rotarun, Riley Berman enjoys skiing on his off days, whether in the backcountry, on Baldy, or at Rotarun.
Idaho Fish and Game: two elk caves found dead

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Two elk calves were found dead on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum. Idaho Fish and Game have determined that ornamental yew was the cause of the animals' deaths. Officers are working to locate the plant(s) that the calves ate.
'What you have to say matters': The public opposition to Lava Ridge

JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
