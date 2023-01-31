Read full article on original website
A born and raised local, Riley Berman wears many hats professionally in the Wood River Valley where he is manager of the Hailey ski hill Rotarun, a fishing guide for Silvercreek Outfitters in the summer, and the co-founder of small outerwear company Steel Zips. He and his wife Katelyn live south in the Bellevue triangle with a menagerie of animals, including dogs, cats, mini donkeys, horses, pigs, goats, and chickens. Now in his fourth year as manager of Rotarun, Riley Berman enjoys skiing on his off days, whether in the backcountry, on Baldy, or at Rotarun.
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Two elk calves were found dead on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum. Idaho Fish and Game have determined that ornamental yew was the cause of the animals' deaths. Officers are working to locate the plant(s) that the calves ate.
JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman, in Twin Falls County.
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
