Traffic, safety main concerns at Frisco Universal theme park meeting
After rescheduling due to bad weather, Frisco residents and representatives gathered for a meet and greet to discuss the proposed Universal Kids Frisco theme park. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) While some people are excited about the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, others continue to have concerns about safety and...
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
Richardson closes 11 city facilities Feb. 1 due to winter weather
The city of Richardson closed city facilities and canceled trash pickup Feb. 1 in response to severe winter weather affecting the North Texas area. (Community Impact Staff) The city of Richardson closed city facilities and canceled trash pickup Feb. 1 in response to severe winter weather affecting the North Texas area.
With winter storm passing, school districts expect to open Feb. 6
Highways in Denton County remained frozen early Feb. 3, but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The winter storm that arrived in North Texas last week is passing, but local school districts decided to remain closed on Feb. 3. Officials plan for school doors to...
Plano issues update on closures, road conditions as winter weather continues
According to a news release from the city of Plano, the streets are "icy and slick," and conditions are worse than Jan. 31. (Courtesy City of Plano) As Texas heads into its third day of inclement weather, the city of Plano has released an update regarding closures, road conditions and accidents.
Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2 as winter weather continues in Denton County
Icy conditions have forced officials to keep Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Argyle Town Hall will remain closed until at least Feb. 2 due to the winter storm sitting over Denton County, per the town's official website. Officials are hoping to reopen town hall at...
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Icy conditions expected in Dallas-Fort Worth through end of week
Freezing rain Feb. 1 throughout North Texas created unsafe driving conditions, according to experts. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The snow may have slowed, but the National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions through Feb. 3 for the region, said Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, who works in the agency’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
Town of Flower Mound announces weather-related closures for Jan. 31
Icy weather hit North Texas this week, forcing several town closures in Flower Mound. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Icy weather has forced the town of Flower Mound to close several services on Jan. 31, according to a town release. Officials announced that the Town Hall, the municipal court, the senior center,...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 1 due to icy conditions
Richardson ISD has canceled the school day and all after-school events, activities and games on Feb. 1 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD is closing all schools and offices Feb. 1 due to the winter storm warning forecast...
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
City of Dallas closes various facilities, services due to winter weather
Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. Below is a list of impacted facilities and operations.
Winter storms, icy roads expected in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through Feb. 1
A winter storm warning is in effect across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through 6 a.m. Feb. 1, according to the National Weather Service. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service expects winter storms and icy road conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to last through Wednesday morning. A winter storm...
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
