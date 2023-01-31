ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hollywood headlines Feb. 2

MILWAUKEE - A marriage that could have been, the roles two actors just couldn't turn down and movie trailers to keep an eye out for. Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with Hollywood headlines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Black History Month: STEM icons honored in youth art contest

MILWAUKEE - In honor of Black History Month, a few kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are creating art that recognizes Black STEM icons. The Clubs and UScellular are down to seven finalists for the contest, which is underway for the seventh time. "It's our seventh annual...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: Deja Verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. - New trial, same result. It took a jury less than a day to come back with a guilty verdict in the Mark Jensen retrial. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the trial. Bill spent the last month covering the trial, from jury selection to the reading of the verdict. You'll learn how prosecutors made their case without a letter from the grave. Plus, Bill walks us through what it was like being in the courtroom during these proceedings.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Groundhog Day 2023: Gordy the Milwaukee groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI

