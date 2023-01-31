Read full article on original website
Hollywood headlines Feb. 2
MILWAUKEE - A marriage that could have been, the roles two actors just couldn't turn down and movie trailers to keep an eye out for. Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with Hollywood headlines.
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
Cancer screenings at Gee's Clippers 'a chance to catch things sooner'
Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee held its second annual free skin, hair and nail screening event. It focused on screening for certain types of cancer.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Black History Month: STEM icons honored in youth art contest
MILWAUKEE - In honor of Black History Month, a few kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are creating art that recognizes Black STEM icons. The Clubs and UScellular are down to seven finalists for the contest, which is underway for the seventh time. "It's our seventh annual...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
Milwaukee Mayor Cavailer Johnson kicks off Black History Month recognizing Black Milwaukee leaders
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- February marks the start of Black History Month, a month that celebrates the contributions of African Americans. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1976. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Milwaukee recognized Black leaders making history in our hometown. The celebration took place at Baders Philanthropies Inc.,...
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters
MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
Open Record: Deja Verdict
KENOSHA, Wis. - New trial, same result. It took a jury less than a day to come back with a guilty verdict in the Mark Jensen retrial. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the trial. Bill spent the last month covering the trial, from jury selection to the reading of the verdict. You'll learn how prosecutors made their case without a letter from the grave. Plus, Bill walks us through what it was like being in the courtroom during these proceedings.
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
Groundhog Day 2023: Gordy the Milwaukee groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter
MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
