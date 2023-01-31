WisdomTree, a New York-based exchange-traded fund sponsor and asset manager experienced a major loss in the value of its digital asset holding in the fourth quarter of 2022. Based on its Q4 report, the value of its crypto holdings fell to $136 million as against $163 million which it had at the beginning of that quarter. This decline is a reflection of the overly extended bearish market for Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital currencies.

