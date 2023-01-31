Read full article on original website
Bitfinex Transfers $8.5M to Alameda Consolidation Address
PeckShield, a company that provides blockchain protection, has made public a bunch of transactions from three addresses, among them one from cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex to Alameda Research’s consolidation wallet. In addition, etherscan claims that three different wallets sent a total of $13 million in cryptocurrency to the address “Alameda...
Craig Wright’s Tulip’s case Against Bitcoin Developers Makes it to Trial
A UK Appeal court has finally ruled that the case between Tulip Trading founded by Craig Wright, a computer scientist and self-proclaimed Bitcoin (BTC) founder, and 16 Bitcoin network developers can proceed to full trial after it was initially dismissed for lack of merit. According to details of the lawsuit,...
WisdomTree Sees Revenue Decline in its Q4 Crypto Performance Report
WisdomTree, a New York-based exchange-traded fund sponsor and asset manager experienced a major loss in the value of its digital asset holding in the fourth quarter of 2022. Based on its Q4 report, the value of its crypto holdings fell to $136 million as against $163 million which it had at the beginning of that quarter. This decline is a reflection of the overly extended bearish market for Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital currencies.
Core Scientific Agrees to Sell Off Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear its Debt
Core Scientific has filed a motion in court proposing to transfer approximately 27,403 mining machines to bitcoin company, NYDIG, in order to clear its debt. According to the filing, Core Scientific owed NYDIG about $38.6 million in principal under the Loan Documents as of December. Under the loan agreement, approximately 27,403 application-specific integrated circuit mining machines serve as collateral for the NYDIG Debt.
Marathon Digital Put Up 1,500 Bitcoin (BTC) For Sale
Publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) mining platform Marathon Digital announced on Thursday the sales of 1500 BTC in January and this marks the very first time that the company is taking advantage of the recent crypto price rally. The funds realized from the sales are targeted toward financing the firm’s operational...
MicroStrategy Won’t Stop Trading Bitcoin
Despite having a paper loss on its Bitcoin holdings of over $1 billion in 2022, the well-known business intelligence firm MicroStrategy insists it has no intentions to cease trading the virtual currency. On February 2, MicroStrategy announced its 2022 Q4 and year-end profits, which revealed that the total impairment charges...
MakerDAO Published Financial Results Shows Slipped Revenue
A comprehensive look through the 2022 Financial Results for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) stablecoin platform MakerDAO indicates that the firm’s earnings and revenue plummeted significantly from that of the previous year. This was the same year when the DeFi protocol made a U-turn from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market.
Genesis Creditors Launch 7-Man Committee for Bankruptcy Proceeding
The atmosphere is getting tense for Genesis Global as a seven-man committee has been set up to represent the affected creditors in the firm’s bankruptcy proceedings. This committee will serve as the mouthpiece for the creditors in the United States Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court. Genesis Global’s creditors include high-profile crypto firms while a larger percentage are individual investors.
Binance Officially Terminates Relationship With WazirX
India-based cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX has continued its verbal tug-of-war with world-leading digital assets service provider Binance over its ownership. In effect, Binance has declared that it will no longer provide wallet services for WazirX and its customers. WazirX is expected to withdraw all of its finds in the renowned exchange and this has alleviated certain concerns in the minds of many users.
Protocol Labs, Chainaysis, and Bittrex Lay Off Employees
At least 216 jobs were cut across three crypto corporations, including open-source software lab Protocol Labs, blockchain data provider Chainalysis, and US crypto exchange Bittrex, with cutbacks of 89, 83, and 44 individuals, respectively. Lay Off Season Takes Over. The staff reductions were revealed by Juan Benet, CEO of Protocol...
London Displaces Hong Kong as the Most Crypto-Ready City in 2023
The results from research released by a crypto tax firm known as Recap show that London is the most ‘crypto-ready’ city. Markedly, the research considered eight areas including crypto-specific events, crypto-related jobs, crypto-specific companies, and the number of crypto ATMs amongst many others before arriving at the result. Beyond regulations, it is expected that a jurisdiction possesses some infrastructure to drive mainstream cryptocurrency adoption.
Reliance Retail Now Accepting Digital Rupee from Customers
One of the fastest-growing retailers in the world, Reliance Retail has become the first retail merchant in India to accept payments in India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (Digital Rupee). Reliance Retail announced that it has collaborated with ICICI Bank, Innoviti Technologies, and Kotak Mahindra Bank to push out the...
U.S DOJ Launches Probe into Silvergate’s Relationship With FTX
Silvergate Capital has been caught in the web of FTX’s issues and is now under investigation by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Currently, the crypto-inclined financial institution is being probed by the Justice Department’s fraud unit for its involvement with now-bankrupt FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research who were both accused of mishandling customers’ deposits.
Andre Cronje Remains Bullish on DeFi
Andre Cronje who is known for his high-profile DeFi projects including Hegic, Pickle, Cover, PowerPool, Cream V2, Akropolish, Sushiswap and others, disagrees that strong yields are “long gone” and that DeFi is experiencing nearly “zero growth.”. Even with a very dormant market after a difficult year, the...
