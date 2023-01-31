Read full article on original website
Speaker McCarthy and President Biden talk debt ceiling: Virginia lawmakers weigh in
(WSET) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden met on Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling. McCarthy said that the two talked for about an hour and he felt that it was "a very good discussion". He came out of the meeting feeling like both sides could come to an agreement at some point but did say that Republicans will not agree to raise the debt ceiling unless there are considerable spending cuts elsewhere.
