starvedrock.media
It's not too late to Sign Up for Seed Starting 101
Have you been frustrated when the seeds you plant don't sprout?. The Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener Program is for you. They will be offering seed starting and nurturing workshops this month. Instructors will demonstrate the soil type, containers, temperature, light and moisture requirements that plants need. Participants take their...
Rezin addressing SMH closure Monday at Westclox
A local lawmaker continues to raise concerns over the recently closed St. Margaret's – Peru hospital, the former IVCH. State Senator and Deputy Minority Leader, Sue Rezin is hosting a press conference at 11am Monday at the Atrium at Westclox. According to her release, Rezin will discuss the impact...
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
EMS Paramedic courses being offered at IVCC Ottawa
In an effort to address a critical need for Emergency Medical professionals, IVCC will be offering EMS courses at it's Ottawa Center. Paramedics are the most highly trained of all EMS technicians. Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner is more than pleased at this effort to create an EMS workforce. Bressner...
Ottawa Police Take in Two on Battery Charges
Ottawa police picked up a woman they say was behaving badly Thursday. Fifty-one-year-old Patricia Sheehan of the 400 block of Main Street was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. Sheehan needs 2 thousand dollars to bond out of the La Salle County Jail.
