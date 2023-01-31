Read full article on original website
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies
AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
starvedrock.media
Rezin addressing SMH closure Monday at Westclox
A local lawmaker continues to raise concerns over the recently closed St. Margaret's – Peru hospital, the former IVCH. State Senator and Deputy Minority Leader, Sue Rezin is hosting a press conference at 11am Monday at the Atrium at Westclox. According to her release, Rezin will discuss the impact...
KWQC
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
starvedrock.media
Starved Rock Country Bridal Show Sunday at Hornbaker's
The 42nd Starved Rock Country Wedding Show is Sunday at “The Barn at Hornbaker Gardens in Rural Princeton. If you're planning a wedding, it's a must stop to see vendors offering gowns and formalwear, catering, planning, DJs and other services. One pre-registered bride-to-be attending our show will win $500...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Police Take in Two on Battery Charges
Ottawa police picked up a woman they say was behaving badly Thursday. Fifty-one-year-old Patricia Sheehan of the 400 block of Main Street was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. Sheehan needs 2 thousand dollars to bond out of the La Salle County Jail.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
Mendota Reporter
Downtown demolition begins
MENDOTA – Demolition has begun on the buildings severely damaged by a Dec. 29 fire in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. An Otterbach Excavating machine takes a bite out of the former Kaleel’s Clothing store building on Jan. 30. (Reporter photo by Brandon LaChance)
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
947wls.com
5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago
Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police investigating over $12,000 in stolen perfume
Oswego police are investigating three thefts that resulted in over $12,000 worth of perfume being taken from the Ulta store located in the 2500 block of Route 34. Police say the thefts happened on January 21, 23, and 31. A news release did not say whether it is believed that...
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
