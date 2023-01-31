Wrestling with tradition: Waite's Contos looks to continue family legacy

The Contos name is synonymous with elite wrestling in northwest Ohio, and Waite sophomore Phoenix Contos has fully embraced the mission of carrying on the tradition.

Contos, a third-generation wrestler, has an undefeated record (27-0) and is ranked No. 1 in the 126-pound weight class of Division I.

“I have to live up to my name for sure,” he said. “We always talk about wrestling, 24-7. I have a lot of stuff on my bucket list to do for wrestling.”

His father Kevin placed third at the state tournament for Maumee. His uncle Shawn was the first four-time individual champion in City League history when he wrestled at St. John's Jesuit (1990 to 1993) and also took third at state.

Phoenix's grandfather Mark Contos was the longtime coach at Rogers before also coaching at Start, Maumee, and Southview.

And his brother, Kevin, won a state title for Genoa in 2019 and helped lead the Comets to the team title.

“He has been around wrestling his whole life, and that has definitely helped him,” Waite coach Russ Jennings said. “I don't think Phoenix feels pressure. I think the kid is just enjoying it all as it happens.”

As a freshman, Contos wrestled at Genoa, where he won a district title and then placed fourth at the Division III state tournament in the 120-pound weight class. He finished his first high school season with a 40-6 record.

“He is one of the most talented kids I have ever seen on his feet, and he's explosive from the bottom,” Jennings said. “He has all the tools in the toolbox. The kid is just an overall great athlete.”

Phoenix's father, Kevin, also is an assistant coach at Waite.

“My dad has been helping me every step of the way,” he said. “In the living room, my dad shows me some wrestling moves, and I'll end up doing that the next match. Every once in a while, my brother will come down and put a whipping on me.”

Jennings said Contos has been a great addition to the Waite wrestling room.

“The kid is just an all-around great human being,” Jennings said. “He is very well mannered and well spoken along with having the gold standard in respect for [others]. Phoenix fits right in. Waite wrestling has held control of the City League over the last six years, and with the addition of Phoenix and some incoming freshmen, we will look to continue our winning ways.”

Waite athletic director Chris Laney said Contos is a hard worker who is respectful and conscientious.

“He is genuinely concerned about doing well in his classes, and is a model student-athlete,” Laney said.

Contos posted his biggest win of the season at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament on Jan. 7. Contos defeated Perrysburg senior Ryan Avalos 11-10 on a last-second escape. Avalos had been ranked No. 1 in the state, but Contos leapfrogged him in the rankings. The pair could meet again in the district tournament.

“That was a big deal going in there and winning that tournament,” Contos said. “It boosted my confidence a lot and made me feel like I can never lose again. It just skyrocketed.”

Contos hopes to become only the second wrestler in Waite history to win a state title. The legendary Mark Kerr won a Class AAA individual title for the Indians in 1986. Phoenix hopes to become the second wrestler in his family to win a state title.

Kevin Contos posted a 48-2 record as a junior at Genoa, was a three-time district placer, and a two-time state placer. Phoenix was in attendance at Value City Arena in Columbus to watch his brother attain the ultimate prize.

“When I saw my brother, it gave me chills. As soon as he won the match, I sprinted down to the floor and hugged him,” Phoenix Contos said.

In 2020, Kevin Contos was looking to defend his state title at 152 pounds, but the state meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The current members of the City League have not produced a wrestling state champion since 1995.

“I think I can definitely be a three-time champ,” Phoenix said. “I feel like I need to win the state tournament for my grandpa, my uncle, my dad, and my brother — even though my brother has won. But he lost his second opportunity and I think I need to win three for all of them.”

Contos didn't start competitive wrestling until he was 12.

Now Contos wrestles year-round at tournaments across the country, including the prestigious U.S. Marine Corps Junior and National Championships last July in Fargo, N.D.

“Going to Fargo this summer boosted my confidence,” he said. “That's a really big stage. And districts last year boosted my confidence. I know that I can win on that level. I'm not going to be nervous this time. I'll go to any tournament I can go to, because I like getting the competition.”

Contos, who said he still must work on his conditioning, believes he is strongest when he is on his feet.

“I love shooting off of their shots,” he said. “And I like to be really fast, and I like to shoot from space. I like duck-unders and I like to throw guys.”

He also said he excels when he is in the bottom position.

“Right off the whistle, I like to get up and get my one [point],” he said. “I like to get reversals, too. I just have to keep working on my flaws. I'll go over matches with my dad to see what I've done wrong and fix those. As I get those fixed, it's going to be basically impossible to beat me.”

Contos hopes to wrestle for a major college powerhouse.

“His goal,” Jennings said, “is to never lose another high school match.”