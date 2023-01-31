Read full article on original website
Zebrafish research helps reveal the origins of scoliosis
University of Oregon scientists have uncovered new clues to the genetic basis for scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. Researchers in the lab of UO biology professor Dan Grimes have identified two tiny proteins that help keep the spine straight during key periods in development. Zebrafish with mutations in these proteins end up with curved spines, mimicking what's seen in people with scoliosis.
Engineer discovers method to improve pharmaceuticals through dolphin research
In the body, crystals—made of things such as calcium or a collection of urine—form masses that can cause pain and serious health conditions. A University of Houston crystals expert, Jeffrey Rimer, Abraham E. Dukler Professor of Chemical Engineering, known globally for his seminal breakthroughs using innovative methods to control crystals to help treat malaria and kidney stones, is reporting a new method to control the growth of ammonium urate crystals, the substance known to cause kidney stones in dolphins.
A new understanding of reptile coloration
Snakes and mice don't look alike. But much of what we know about skin coloration and patterning in vertebrates generally, including in snakes, is based on lab mice. However, there are limits to what mice can tell us about other vertebrates because they don't share all of the same types of color-producing cells, known as chromatophores. For example, snakes have a type of chromatophore called iridophores that can generate iridescent colors by reflecting light.
New species of voiceless frog discovered in Tanzania
Researchers discovered a new species of frog in Africa that has an unusual trait: it's completely silent. The Ukaguru spiny-throated reed frog does not croak, sing or ribbit. Found in Tanzania's Ukaguru Mountains for which it is named, Hyperolius ukaguruensis is among the few frogs around the world that do not vocalize to other frogs.
Researchers identify oldest bone spear point In the Americas
A team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has identified the Manis bone projectile point as the oldest weapon made of bone ever found in the Americas at 13,900 years. Dr. Michael Waters, distinguished professor of anthropology and director of Texas A&M's Center for the Study of...
Rabi oscillations in a stretching molecule
Over eighty years ago, Rabi oscillations were proposed to describe the strong coupling and population transfer in a two-level quantum system exposed to an oscillatory driving field. As compared to atoms, molecules have an extra degree of vibration, which adds an additional knob to the Rabi oscillations in light-molecule interactions. However, how such a laser-driven Rabi oscillation during the stretching of molecular bonds determines the kinetic energy release (KER) spectrum of dissociative fragments is still an open question.
Analyzing the relationship between olive roots and Verticillium wilt
A new method developed at the University of Córdoba has tested how substances secreted by the roots of olive trees impact infection by the Verticillium dahliae fungus, and studied its effects on different varieties of olive trees. Olive wilt is a disease caused by the fungus Verticillium dahliae, leading...
Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans low: experts
Experts have warned that the recent detection of bird flu in mammals including foxes, otters, minks, seals and even grizzly bears is concerning but emphasized that the virus would have to significantly mutate to spread between humans. Since late 2021, Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird...
Signal transmission in the immune and nervous system through NEMO
A cascade of various events is required for the transmission of signals within cells. These include several modifications of proteins to switch their function on or off. In order to ensure rapid signal transmission, signaling proteins transiently accumulate at specific sites in the cell, where they can form biomolecular condensates.
Snail mucus yields natural adhesive for wound healing
Land snails and their mucus were used in ancient times by Hippocrates and Pliny to treat pain associated with burns, abscesses and other wounds. Inspired by this ancient therapy, Prof. Wu Mingyi and his team at the Kunming Institute of Botany (KIB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified a natural biological adhesive from snail secretions, evaluated its in vitro adhesion properties and studied its in vivo effects on wound healing.
Deep in a South Dakota gold mine, physicists prospect for dark matter
Nestled in the mountains of western South Dakota is the little town of Lead, which bills itself as "quaint" and "rough around the edges." Visitors driving past the hair salon or dog park may never guess that an unusual—even otherworldly—experiment is happening a mile below the surface. A...
A protein structure reveals how replication of DNA coding for antibiotic resistance is initiated
In all living organisms, DNA replication is essential to ensure the genetic fidelity of the next generation. However, bacteria can also transfer genetic information horizontally to other bacteria. Many species of pathogenic bacteria have transmissible antibiotic resistance plasmids, which are often reproduced through a rolling circle replication machinery. Plasmid pMV158, which is present in the genus Streptococcus, belongs to this group. This plasmid determines resistance to tetracycline and its replication is initiated by the RepB protein.
Reference epigenome reveals transcription and chromatin state reprogramming during wheat embryogenesis
Embryogenesis is one of the most fundamental and remarkable processes in both animals and plants. It's amazing that after fertilization, a single maternal egg cell can develop into an organism with a multilayered body plan only in just a few weeks. Cell fate transition is largely determined by the expression of the associated genes and the epigenetic state, which can influence gene expression. There are conserved and distinct features in the cellular process for embryogenesis in animals and plants. Although many studies have been published on animal embryogenesis, gene expression and epigenetic changes during plant embryogenesis are still elusive.
Probing researchers strike gold to stop the trots in pigs
Gold nanorod probes combined with an optical microscope can now be used to detect signs of a highly contagious and lethal virus that poses a major threat to the swine industry worldwide. The state-of-the-art technology has been developed by Chinese and Australian biomedical scientists to diagnose porcine epidemic diarrhea virus...
Endangered monarch butterflies face perilous storm
As devastating storms pounded California, nature lovers feared for endangered monarch butterflies that winter there as part of a seemingly magical migration pattern. The colorfully winged insects that travel vast distances over the course of generations have been closely watched in the US state since they neared extinction just three years ago.
Revegetation in extremely degraded grassland improves permafrost stability on Qinghai-Tibetan plateau
As the dominant vegetation type in the permafrost regions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP), alpine grassland provides important ecosystem service functions, such as permafrost conservation. Over the last few decades, about 90% of alpine grassland has already suffered obvious degradation due to climate warming and overgrazing, which led to extensive permafrost degradation.
Researchers identify the neurons that synchronize female preferences with male courtship songs in fruit flies
When it comes to courtship, it is important to ensure that one is interacting with a member of the same species. Animals use multiple sensory systems to confirm that potential mates are indeed suitable, with acoustic communication playing an important role in their decision making. Although these differences have previously...
Researchers uncover a new method for generating spinning thermal radiation
Researchers at Purdue University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of thermal radiation, uncovering a new method for generating spinning thermal radiation in a controlled and efficient manner using artificially structured surfaces, known as metasurfaces. The team, led by Zubin Jacob, Purdue's Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and...
Harnessing an innate protection against Ebola
In their evolutionary battle for survival, viruses have developed strategies to spark and perpetuate infection. Once inside a host cell, the Ebola virus, for example, hijacks molecular pathways to replicate itself and eventually make its way back out of the cell into the bloodstream, where it can spread further. But...
Robots and AI team up to discover highly selective catalysts
Researchers used a chemical synthesis robot and computationally cost-effective AI model to successfully predict and validate highly selective catalysts. Their results are published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made headlines recently with the advent of ChatGPT's language processing capabilities. Creating a similarly powerful tool...
