Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Mushrooms emerge from the shadows in pesticide-free production push
From stir-frys to stroganoffs, the tasty fungus central to health-conscious cuisine may be cultivated in greener ways. Mention La Rioja in northern Spain and most people will picture majestic sun-drenched vineyards nestled in the hillsides. But, hidden from the sunlight, the region is also home to a very different crop that happens to be at the heart of efforts to make European food production more sustainable.
Phys.org
Savanna plants show high physiological resilience to extreme drought
Extreme drought events can affect the physiological function and growth of plant. Understanding the physiological mechanisms of how plants respond to extreme drought is crucial for predicting plant performance under future climate change. In 2019, a valley savanna in Yuanjiang, China experienced an extreme drought. It provided a unique opportunity to test how woody plants of different functional groups respond physiologically to natural extreme drought.
Phys.org
Improved estimates of carbon sinks and sources of northern ecosystems
A new study shows that a calculation method used by international measurement networks creates a systematic bias in carbon balance estimates for northern ecosystems. The study, led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, shows that a machine learning method can be used to substantially reduce the error. A key method used...
Phys.org
Losing the natural world comes with major risks for Australia's super funds and banks
As the economist Herman Daly pithily said, the economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment—not the reverse. Nature makes our lives possible through what scientists call ecosystem services. Think healthy food, clean water, feed for livestock, building materials, medicine, flood and storm control, recreation, and attractions for tourists.
Phys.org
Protecting 30 percent of oceans a huge challenge for the planet
How do we go from protecting eight percent of marine areas to 30 percent in less than 10 years? This question is at the heart of a global forum in Canada this weekend aiming to save marine ecosystems under threat from overfishing, pollution and climate change. On the heels of...
Phys.org
Study details timing of past glacier advances in Northern Antarctic Peninsula
Receding glaciers in the northern Antarctic Peninsula are uncovering and reexposing black moss that provides radiocarbon kill dates for the vegetation, a key clue to understanding the timing of past glacier advances in that region. A University of Wyoming researcher led a study that determined the black moss kill dates...
Phys.org
How smoke generated from large wildfires can impact local weather and make fires worse
A team of atmospheric scientists at Nanjing University, working with two colleagues from Tsinghua University and another from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, has found that the impact of smoke generated by large wildfires can result in increased fire intensity. In their study, published in the journal Science, the group used a variety of tools to measure the impact of soot and other particles emitted into the air during large wildfires.
Phys.org
New species of voiceless frog discovered in Tanzania
Researchers discovered a new species of frog in Africa that has an unusual trait: it's completely silent. The Ukaguru spiny-throated reed frog does not croak, sing or ribbit. Found in Tanzania's Ukaguru Mountains for which it is named, Hyperolius ukaguruensis is among the few frogs around the world that do not vocalize to other frogs.
Phys.org
Revegetation in extremely degraded grassland improves permafrost stability on Qinghai-Tibetan plateau
As the dominant vegetation type in the permafrost regions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP), alpine grassland provides important ecosystem service functions, such as permafrost conservation. Over the last few decades, about 90% of alpine grassland has already suffered obvious degradation due to climate warming and overgrazing, which led to extensive permafrost degradation.
Phys.org
Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans low: experts
Experts have warned that the recent detection of bird flu in mammals including foxes, otters, minks, seals and even grizzly bears is concerning but emphasized that the virus would have to significantly mutate to spread between humans. Since late 2021, Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird...
Phys.org
Researchers identify oldest bone spear point In the Americas
A team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has identified the Manis bone projectile point as the oldest weapon made of bone ever found in the Americas at 13,900 years. Dr. Michael Waters, distinguished professor of anthropology and director of Texas A&M's Center for the Study of...
Phys.org
Probing researchers strike gold to stop the trots in pigs
Gold nanorod probes combined with an optical microscope can now be used to detect signs of a highly contagious and lethal virus that poses a major threat to the swine industry worldwide. The state-of-the-art technology has been developed by Chinese and Australian biomedical scientists to diagnose porcine epidemic diarrhea virus...
Phys.org
Analyzing the relationship between olive roots and Verticillium wilt
A new method developed at the University of Córdoba has tested how substances secreted by the roots of olive trees impact infection by the Verticillium dahliae fungus, and studied its effects on different varieties of olive trees. Olive wilt is a disease caused by the fungus Verticillium dahliae, leading...
Phys.org
Deep in a South Dakota gold mine, physicists prospect for dark matter
Nestled in the mountains of western South Dakota is the little town of Lead, which bills itself as "quaint" and "rough around the edges." Visitors driving past the hair salon or dog park may never guess that an unusual—even otherworldly—experiment is happening a mile below the surface. A...
Phys.org
First assessment of livestock predation risk from brown bears in Romania
Brown bear management and conservation are the core of heated debates in Romania. As the country harboring the largest population of brown bears in Europe, coexistence between bears and people has always been at the forefront of brown bear management and conservation. Livestock predation is the main source of conflict in rural communities in the Romanian Carpathians, as domestic animals are the foundation, and often the main source of income for local economies.
Phys.org
AI helps scientists decipher cellular structures
To the untrained eye, a cryo-electron tomogram looks more like traces in sand than the detailed snapshot of a cell it is. Specialists trained in powerful microscopy techniques like cryo-electron microscopy and tomography can use these images to study the location and shape of cellular organelles and structures of large molecular complexes. As a result, researchers can gain insight into a cell's inner workings, both in healthy and diseased states.
Phys.org
Rates of hatching failure in birds almost twice as high as previously estimated
Hatching failure rates in birds are almost twice as high as experts previously estimated, according to the largest ever study of its kind by researchers from the University of Sheffield, Institute of Zoology, and University College London (UCL). The new report, published in the journal Biological Reviews, highlights how conservationists...
Phys.org
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
Chile has declared a state of disaster in several central-southern regions after a devastating heat wave sparked forest fires that left at least 13 people dead, authorities said Friday. More than 100 homes have been affected and 47,000 hectares of forest destroyed since the fires broke out on Wednesday. "We...
Phys.org
Why do black holes twinkle? Study examines 5,000 star-eating behemoths to find out
Black holes are bizarre things, even by the standards of astronomers. Their mass is so great, it bends space around them so tightly that nothing can escape, even light itself. And yet, despite their famous blackness, some black holes are quite visible. The gas and stars these galactic vacuums devour are sucked into a glowing disk before their one-way trip into the hole, and these disks can shine more brightly than entire galaxies.
Phys.org
Rocket industry could undo decades of work to save the ozone layer
The ozone layer is on track to heal within four decades, according to a recent UN report, but this progress could be undone by an upsurge in rocket launches expected during the same period. The ozone layer protects life on Earth from the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Destruction of...
Comments / 0