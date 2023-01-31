Read full article on original website
Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2. He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at...
‘Father’ of Adopt-A-Highway program, started in Tyler, has died
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler District Engineer James “Bobby” Evans has died, TxDOT announced Saturday. Evans was known as the father of the internationally renowned Adopt-A-Highway program, TxDOT stated, which started right here in Tyler. Evans’ career spanned 42 years with TxDOT. You can read more about...
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
Tyler man found guilty in 2021 car crash that killed passenger
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence ended Friday with a guilty verdict. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, was charged with with accident involving death. The jury delivered a guilty verdict and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide his sentence in March.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Affidavit: Former Henderson ISD booster reimbursed money taken out of account
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The former football club president is accused of writing an $8,000 check to himself from the booster account, then replacing the funds days later. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was booked into Rusk County Jail on Feb. 2 by Henderson Police on a felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
Random Acts of Kindness
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when an aircraft made a water landing in a swampy area off of Carter Road, east...
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup
Juan Juarez Trial
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup. In the aftermath of the East Texas ice storm comes the process of cleaning up. With thousands of trees and limbs down across Tyler, it may be a back-breaking process, unless of course your East Texas neighbors decide not to let you do it alone.
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Tyler Weatherhead Damage
SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letter of intent
WebXtra: Power outages continue for Tyler residents in aftermath of ice storm
Rising feed prices hurt East Texas meat producers
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the economy, gas prices and inflation, East Texas cattle, pig and chicken producers also have to deal with rising feed prices. But the struggle has some just getting by. “It’s hard to feed these animals and get the production out of them you want....
Tyler community cleans up after recent winter storm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recent winter storm caused trees to fall on power lines and left many Tyler residents with roof damage and fallen tree limbs across their yards. “We been cutting trees all our lives with my dad, and about six or seven years ago, my brother and I decided to venture off on our own. We started off with a 2-yard Pontiac Sunfire and a pole saw, and we just grown from there,” said Lydia Olivares, the half-owner of the Olivares Tree Consulting Company with her brother.
Henderson County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to damage caused by the winter storm. The declaration, signed Thursday, stated the county had “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from severe weather, ice, and sleet.”
City of Tyler recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews will continue working through next week to remove downed trees and limbs from roadways, right-of-ways, City parks and cemeteries affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Tuesday through Thursday. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made to return to normal operations.
