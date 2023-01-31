Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
AI helps scientists decipher cellular structures
To the untrained eye, a cryo-electron tomogram looks more like traces in sand than the detailed snapshot of a cell it is. Specialists trained in powerful microscopy techniques like cryo-electron microscopy and tomography can use these images to study the location and shape of cellular organelles and structures of large molecular complexes. As a result, researchers can gain insight into a cell's inner workings, both in healthy and diseased states.
Phys.org
Snail mucus yields natural adhesive for wound healing
Land snails and their mucus were used in ancient times by Hippocrates and Pliny to treat pain associated with burns, abscesses and other wounds. Inspired by this ancient therapy, Prof. Wu Mingyi and his team at the Kunming Institute of Botany (KIB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified a natural biological adhesive from snail secretions, evaluated its in vitro adhesion properties and studied its in vivo effects on wound healing.
Phys.org
Harnessing an innate protection against Ebola
In their evolutionary battle for survival, viruses have developed strategies to spark and perpetuate infection. Once inside a host cell, the Ebola virus, for example, hijacks molecular pathways to replicate itself and eventually make its way back out of the cell into the bloodstream, where it can spread further. But...
Phys.org
A protein structure reveals how replication of DNA coding for antibiotic resistance is initiated
In all living organisms, DNA replication is essential to ensure the genetic fidelity of the next generation. However, bacteria can also transfer genetic information horizontally to other bacteria. Many species of pathogenic bacteria have transmissible antibiotic resistance plasmids, which are often reproduced through a rolling circle replication machinery. Plasmid pMV158, which is present in the genus Streptococcus, belongs to this group. This plasmid determines resistance to tetracycline and its replication is initiated by the RepB protein.
Phys.org
Reference epigenome reveals transcription and chromatin state reprogramming during wheat embryogenesis
Embryogenesis is one of the most fundamental and remarkable processes in both animals and plants. It's amazing that after fertilization, a single maternal egg cell can develop into an organism with a multilayered body plan only in just a few weeks. Cell fate transition is largely determined by the expression of the associated genes and the epigenetic state, which can influence gene expression. There are conserved and distinct features in the cellular process for embryogenesis in animals and plants. Although many studies have been published on animal embryogenesis, gene expression and epigenetic changes during plant embryogenesis are still elusive.
Phys.org
Zebrafish research helps reveal the origins of scoliosis
University of Oregon scientists have uncovered new clues to the genetic basis for scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. Researchers in the lab of UO biology professor Dan Grimes have identified two tiny proteins that help keep the spine straight during key periods in development. Zebrafish with mutations in these proteins end up with curved spines, mimicking what's seen in people with scoliosis.
Phys.org
Signal transmission in the immune and nervous system through NEMO
A cascade of various events is required for the transmission of signals within cells. These include several modifications of proteins to switch their function on or off. In order to ensure rapid signal transmission, signaling proteins transiently accumulate at specific sites in the cell, where they can form biomolecular condensates.
Phys.org
Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans low: experts
Experts have warned that the recent detection of bird flu in mammals including foxes, otters, minks, seals and even grizzly bears is concerning but emphasized that the virus would have to significantly mutate to spread between humans. Since late 2021, Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird...
Phys.org
Rabi oscillations in a stretching molecule
Over eighty years ago, Rabi oscillations were proposed to describe the strong coupling and population transfer in a two-level quantum system exposed to an oscillatory driving field. As compared to atoms, molecules have an extra degree of vibration, which adds an additional knob to the Rabi oscillations in light-molecule interactions. However, how such a laser-driven Rabi oscillation during the stretching of molecular bonds determines the kinetic energy release (KER) spectrum of dissociative fragments is still an open question.
Phys.org
Researchers identify the neurons that synchronize female preferences with male courtship songs in fruit flies
When it comes to courtship, it is important to ensure that one is interacting with a member of the same species. Animals use multiple sensory systems to confirm that potential mates are indeed suitable, with acoustic communication playing an important role in their decision making. Although these differences have previously...
Phys.org
Revegetation in extremely degraded grassland improves permafrost stability on Qinghai-Tibetan plateau
As the dominant vegetation type in the permafrost regions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP), alpine grassland provides important ecosystem service functions, such as permafrost conservation. Over the last few decades, about 90% of alpine grassland has already suffered obvious degradation due to climate warming and overgrazing, which led to extensive permafrost degradation.
Phys.org
Analyzing the relationship between olive roots and Verticillium wilt
A new method developed at the University of Córdoba has tested how substances secreted by the roots of olive trees impact infection by the Verticillium dahliae fungus, and studied its effects on different varieties of olive trees. Olive wilt is a disease caused by the fungus Verticillium dahliae, leading...
Phys.org
Rates of hatching failure in birds almost twice as high as previously estimated
Hatching failure rates in birds are almost twice as high as experts previously estimated, according to the largest ever study of its kind by researchers from the University of Sheffield, Institute of Zoology, and University College London (UCL). The new report, published in the journal Biological Reviews, highlights how conservationists...
Phys.org
Paper explores how researchers have responsibility for the stories they request and retell
Anette Bringedal Houge uses experiences from her own research projects to discuss ethical dilemmas researchers face when working on sensitive topics. "As researchers, we have the responsibility for the stories we request, are told, analyze, and retell. Do our descriptions or representations of violence provide an increased understanding of the field, the victims, the abusers, the acts of violence, the consequences of the violence and its response? Or does it only contribute to more, and quite similar, descriptions of violence? To sensationalism, where the victim becomes a character in violent narratives?" Anette Bringedal Houge says.
Phys.org
Improved estimates of carbon sinks and sources of northern ecosystems
A new study shows that a calculation method used by international measurement networks creates a systematic bias in carbon balance estimates for northern ecosystems. The study, led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, shows that a machine learning method can be used to substantially reduce the error. A key method used...
Phys.org
Deep in a South Dakota gold mine, physicists prospect for dark matter
Nestled in the mountains of western South Dakota is the little town of Lead, which bills itself as "quaint" and "rough around the edges." Visitors driving past the hair salon or dog park may never guess that an unusual—even otherworldly—experiment is happening a mile below the surface. A...
Phys.org
Development of a versatile method to synthesize functional mRNAs with diverse 5' cap structures
Synthetic mRNAs are explored rigorously for their potential as an effective genetic vector for basic research and clinical applications. Natural mRNAs have a structure on their leading (5') ends—called the 5' cap—that regulates their stability and translational activity. As such, there is a tremendous effort to devise new methods to chemically modify and generate functional 5' cap structures.
Phys.org
Probing researchers strike gold to stop the trots in pigs
Gold nanorod probes combined with an optical microscope can now be used to detect signs of a highly contagious and lethal virus that poses a major threat to the swine industry worldwide. The state-of-the-art technology has been developed by Chinese and Australian biomedical scientists to diagnose porcine epidemic diarrhea virus...
Phys.org
Using diamonds to generate ultrashort THz pulses
The advent of intense ultrashort coherent light pulses has revolutionized the spectroscopy field. They allow easy observation of various nonlinear optical effects and facilitate the characterization of materials with nonlinear optical spectroscopy. Additionally, they provide a means for strong selective excitation of materials and optical manipulation of material structure, and enhance properties such as optical-field-induced ferroelectricity, and superconductivity. They have also created the vibrant field of ultrafast dynamics of low-frequency excitations in materials.
Phys.org
Nano drug delivery breakthrough reveals new possibilities for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis
A recent breakthrough publication by scientists at the Masonic Medical Research Institute have discovered a novel way of treating pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive incurable disease that results in the stiffening of the lungs through scarring, using nanoparticles. "While these findings do not yet necessarily cure this disease outright, it shows...
Comments / 0