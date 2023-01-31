ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
Phys.org

Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols'—is it time to rethink them?

The killing of Tyre Nichols has raised questions about the use and risks of a routine part of U.S. policing: the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a beating by five officers three days earlier. The violence occurred after the 29-year-old Black man was pulled over while driving in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers, all of whom are also Black, have since been fired and face charges of second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
France 24

'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'

Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
RadarOnline

Harvard Students WALK OUT In Protest Over Return Of Professor Accused Of Forcefully Kissing And Groping Grad Students

Over 100 students at prestigious Harvard University walked out of an anthropology class on January 25 in protest of the course's professor, who was accused of forcefully kissing and grouping students in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. John Comaroff was an expert on South Africa who taught anthropology courses at Harvard when he was accused of sexual misconduct — including an allegation of a threat of rape — by several former graduate students. The university placed him on unpaid leave in January 2022 while an internal investigation was conducted, however, despite the backlash and students' concerns, the professor returned to...
The Independent

Indian state arrests thousands over child marriages including ‘men from all faiths’

More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
The Associated Press

Kenyan police: Murder of LGBTQ activist not hate crime

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect on Tuesday faced a murder charge in the killing of a prominent LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities dismissing activists’ suggestions that it was a hate crime. Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder...
Rolling Stone

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
VIRGINIA STATE

