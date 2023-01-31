Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Black cops aren’t colorblind – they’re infected by the same anti-Black bias as American society
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Americans are left reeling from the horror of video footage showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man who later died. Some details in the latest case of extreme police violence were gut-wrenchingly familiar: a police traffic stop of a Black...
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Advocates: Black cops not exempt from anti-Black policing
NEW YORK (AP) — That the death of Tyre Nichols — young, Black, just trying to get home — came at the hands of Memphis police officers was a familiar refrain in the nation’s seemingly endless lamentation of racism and police brutality aimed at Black people.
Phys.org
Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols'—is it time to rethink them?
The killing of Tyre Nichols has raised questions about the use and risks of a routine part of U.S. policing: the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a beating by five officers three days earlier. The violence occurred after the 29-year-old Black man was pulled over while driving in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers, all of whom are also Black, have since been fired and face charges of second-degree murder.
Bill Maher says Tyre Nichols, California shootings prove America's culture of violence goes 'deeper than race'
Late night host Bill Maher found a common thread between the mass shootings in California and the police brutality case in Memphis that America's violence go beyond race.
What Could Influence Black Cops To Savagely Beat A Black Man? No One Should Be Surprised
Our surprise that five Black police officers could brutalize another Black man indicates we have an impoverished understanding of race and racism in this country. The post What Could Influence Black Cops To Savagely Beat A Black Man? No One Should Be Surprised appeared first on NewsOne.
Black Trans Woman Becomes First Person to Die from Anti-Trans Violence This Year
Jasmine “Star” Mack, a D.C.-based transgender woman whose family says was “treated so bad because of who she was,” was killed from a stab wound to the leg, according to authorities. The 36-year-old was killed seven days into the new year, making her the first person...
France 24
'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'
Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
Harvard Students WALK OUT In Protest Over Return Of Professor Accused Of Forcefully Kissing And Groping Grad Students
Over 100 students at prestigious Harvard University walked out of an anthropology class on January 25 in protest of the course's professor, who was accused of forcefully kissing and grouping students in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. John Comaroff was an expert on South Africa who taught anthropology courses at Harvard when he was accused of sexual misconduct — including an allegation of a threat of rape — by several former graduate students. The university placed him on unpaid leave in January 2022 while an internal investigation was conducted, however, despite the backlash and students' concerns, the professor returned to...
Indian state arrests thousands over child marriages including ‘men from all faiths’
More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...
Democrat freshman rep deletes tweet calling Tyre Nichols' killing the ‘result of white supremacy’
A freshman Democratic congressman has deleted a tweet that described the death of Tyre Nichols as being a result of "white supremacy" — even though the officers are Black.
‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq
The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
100 years ago, a Black community was destroyed by a White mob
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days. CNN's Nadia Romero looks back 100 years later.
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism
Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.
Kenyan police: Murder of LGBTQ activist not hate crime
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect on Tuesday faced a murder charge in the killing of a prominent LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities dismissing activists’ suggestions that it was a hate crime. Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder...
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway
When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022. But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
Yale Honors Black Girl Wrongly Reported To Police For Catching Lanternflies
The Yale School of Public Health held a ceremony to highlight Bobbi Wilson's 'bravery and how inspiring she is.'
Young Iranian Couple Jailed for 10 Years Over Video of Them Dancing in Public
A court in Tehran has sentenced two young Iranians to ten and a half years in prison for posting a video of themselves dancing in the capital’s Azadi Square, one of the sites of anti-government protests. Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, can be seen dancing in...
Comments / 1