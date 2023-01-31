Local Basketball Round Up; Marshfield girls suffer first league loss to Marist

Marshfield’s girls basketball team came up just short in its first Sky-Em League showdown with Marist Catholic on Friday, falling to the visiting Spartans 43-41.

Marist Catholic improved to 3-0 in league play while Marshfield fell to 2-1.

The Pirates finish the first round of league play at North Bend on Tuesday. The Bulldogs got their first league win on Tuesday, when they beat Cottage Grove 43-37.

This week, Marshfield also faces Junction City on the road Friday to open the second round of league play.

North Bend, which had its bye in the league schedule Friday, hosts Marist Catholic this coming Friday.

RED DEVILS SWEEP: Coquille won all three of its games for the week against teams from the Far West League’s south division, in relatively easy fashion.

The Red Devils beat Rogue River on the road Wednesday 46-25, topped St. Mary’s at home Friday 55-24 and won at North Valley on Saturday 52-29.

Coach Marty Stallard had a chance to give all his players extended time on the floor as the team prepares for the second round against the league’s north division teams.

Holli Vigue had 21 points in the win over St. Mary’s.

In the win over North Valley, Vigue had 11 points, Trinidy Blanton and Synthia Salazar scored eight each and Lexi Lucatero had seven.

After three weeks in a row with three league games, the Red Devils have just one game this week, on Friday at league-leading Sutherlin.

The league schedule wraps up next week with another three-game week, as Coquille hosts South Umpqua on Monday, has a crucial game at Douglas on Wednesday and hosts Glide on Friday. The game against Douglas likely will decide whether Coquille finishes second in the north division, meaning it would host a league playoff game, or finishes third and would have to travel in the league playoffs.

Sutherlin won the big game of the week, scoring the last 11 points and beating Lakeview 52-41 on Saturday to stay perfect in league play and improve to 18-2. Both of Sutherlin’s losses came to Amity, one on the road and one in a tournament in Salem.

Coquille is 7-3 in league play and won its first game against Douglas, which also is 6-4 but beat Brookings-Harbor (one of Coquille’s three losses). Douglas lost by two points at Cascade Christian on Saturday.

TIGERS TAKE TWO: Bandon topped Gold Beach 65-27 on Thursday and Toledo 59-29 on Saturday to stretch its Valley Coast Conference win streak to eight games.

Bandon’s recent wins have come without injured Katelyn Senn, which makes them more impressive.

“It’s always tough losing a great player like Katelyn and I have been super impressed with the way we have responded as a team and the way this group has stepped up,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We are playing really good basketball right now and I am super proud of them.”

Makiah Vierck hit five 3-pointers for 15 points in the win over Toledo. Lizzy Stice scored 12 points and Olivia Thompson 10.

In the win over Gold Beach, Bandon raced out to a 25-1 lead after the first quarter and rolled to the win.

Thompson had 19 points, Nyah Dimitruk 11, Makenna Vierck 10 and Makiah Vierck and Rachel Eickhoff eight each.

The Tigers are at Reedsport on Tuesday and Oakridge on Friday as they close in on the regular-season title for the league’s south division.

Gold Beach followed the loss to Bandon with a 65-51 loss to Oakridge on Saturday. The Panthers are at Oakland on Tuesday and Monroe on Saturday.

Reedsport fell to Illinois Valley on Thursday 47-24 and to Lowell 54-35 on Saturday — the 35 points matching the season high for the young squad. The Brave follow their game with Bandon with a trip to East Linn Christian on Saturday.

POWERS 30, ELKTON 22: The Cruisers snapped a three-game Skyline League losing streak by winning at Elkton on Friday.

The Cruisers improved to 4-4 in league and finish with two teams on the lower end of the league standings as they seek a spot in the league playoffs. They host Pacific on Tuesday and are at Yoncalla on Friday — both teams with one league victory. Wins in both games would guarantee the Cruisers at least sixth place and a game in the league playoffs with a shot at advancing to the league tournament at North Bend.

Skylar Thompson had 15 points in the win over the Elks.

MYRTLE POINT 51, RIDDLE 9: The Bobcats cruised to an easy win over the visiting Irish on Friday, picking up their sixth straight win heading into a key game Tuesday at Camas Valley.

Myrtle Point is 6-1 in league, tied with Umpqua Valley Christian for second place behind North Douglas. The Bobcats beat UVC and lost to the unbeaten Warriors.

Camas Valley is 5-2 in league play, tied with New Hope for fourth place. Myrtle Point hosts New Hope next Friday to end the regular season. The Bobcats visit Days Creek this Friday.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 62, PACIFIC 20: The Pirates lost their fourth straight league contest, when they fell to the Monarchs on the road Friday.

Pacific’s only game this week is the contest at Powers. Next week they face Bandon’s junior varsity team on Tuesday and host Elkton on Friday to close out the regular season.

BOYS

MYRTLE POINT 67, RIDDLE 30: The Bobcats dominated the Irish on Friday to keep their Skyline League record perfect.

Myrtle Point now has 11 wins in a row and is closing in on the regular-season Skyline League title, which would guarantee a spot in the Class 1A playoffs and give the Bobcats a bye directly into the league tournament. The first- and second-place teams avoid the league playoff round.

ELKTON 59, POWERS 24: The Cruisers came up short on the road Friday against the Elks, who are second in the league behind Myrtle Point.

Patrick Mahmoud had seven points to lead Powers in the loss.

In addition to the games against Elkton and Pacific this week, Powers hosts Mapleton on Saturday and visits Glendale next Friday to end the regular season. Glendale does not have a girls team this year.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 63, PACIFIC 48: The Pirates played one of their best games of the season, even leading the Monarchs 23-21 at halftime Friday before UVC pulled away.

In addition to the game at Powers on Tuesday, Pacific hosts Glendale on Friday this week.

MARIST CATHOLIC 45, MARSHFIELD 26: The Spartans stifled the host Pirates on Friday, dropping Marshfield to 0-3 in Sky-Em League play.

Marshfield finishes the first half of the league season Tuesday at North Bend, which also is seeking its first league win. The Pirates visit league-leading Junction City on Friday.

REEDSPORT 52, LOWELL 47: The Brave overcame an early nine-point deficit to beat the Red Devils for their second Valley Coast Conference win of the week after entering with a 12-game losing streak.

After beating Waldport 45-41 on Tuesday and losing to Illinois Valley 70-27 on Thursday, the Brave bounced back after trailing 14-5 through one quarter Saturday to beat Lowell.

Jaden Morgan scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, when Reedsport outscored Lowell 22-17, and finished with five 3-pointers on the night for the Brave. William Buzard added 14 points.

Jaden Jalof had 21 points for Lowell.

TIGERS SPLIT PAIR: Bandon fell to league-leading Gold Beach 64-50 on Thursday, but bounced back with a 62-28 win over Toledo on Saturday.

The Tigers had hoped to spoil Gold Beach’s perfect run through league play when the teams met at Pacific High School, but couldn’t keep up in the fourth after tying the game in the third quarter.

Gianni Altman scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers and making all eight of his free throws, and Jake Westerman added 13 points for the Panthers.

“Gianni is a tough guard and we made too many turnovers to stay in the game,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.

Owen Brown had 20 points and Eli Freitag added 13 for the Tigers.

In Saturday’s win, Brown had 16 points and Freitag and Dylan Kamph 13 each.

“The boys played well,” Quattrocchi said. “Their man defense is getting better and they did a good job moving the ball and scoring against Toledo’s zone defense.”

Saturday’s bounce-back win improved Bandon to 8-4 in league, but the Tigers’ hopes for a chance to finish second in the league’s south division took a hit when Oakland beat East Linn Christian 39-36 on Saturday, handing ELC its first league loss. Bandon beat Oakland 54-51 on Tuesday, but the Oakers’ only other loss came against Gold Beach.

Oakland’s win also made Gold Beach the only unbeaten team in the league. The Panthers stayed perfect with an 88-37 win over Oakridge on Saturday.

RED DEVILS COME UP SHORT: The close loss bug bit Coquille two more times this week, with the Red Devils losing to St. Mary’s 65-62 on Friday and North Valley 76-72 on Saturday, the sixth time they have lost by four or fewer points this season.

Coquille opened the week with a 52-37 win at Rogue River and is 5-5 in the Far West League, third in the north division heading into the final four games, all within the division.

Hunter Layton had 19 points and Dean Tucker 11 in the win at Rogue River.

In Friday’s loss to St. Mary’s, the Red Devils led 54-48 entering the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on. Hayden GeDeros hit three 3-pointers and 11 of 15 free throws to finish with 22 points and Tucker added 11 in the loss.

Noah Friesen had seven 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter, and 28 total points for the Crusaders.

On Saturday, the Red Devils trailed by 18 points at halftime, but rallied to tie the score with two minutes to go before North Valley prevailed. Tucker had 28 points, Layton 17 and Gardner Scolari 10 in the loss.

Cooper Cartwright had 14 to lead North Valley, which is tied with St. Mary’s for second in the league’s south division at 7-3, behind unbeaten Cascade Christian.