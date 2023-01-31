Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow
The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Reading 0: Reds Put On A Thrilling Second Half Show
Liverpool: Missy Bo Kearns 62’, Ceri Holland 65’. Liverpool are ready to take on Reading in the league as both teams try to get a bit further away from relegation. The match promises to be a good one if the previous time Liverpool played Reading is any indication. Stengel will hopefully get a couple here and given Reading is without Natasha Dowie (who has just been loaned back to Liverpool from Reading), we will hopefully see fewer goals from them.
SB Nation
Deserved Point Earned By Resolute Blues
Everton Women channelled its inner Sean Dyche as the Blues played out a 0-0 draw with WSL league leaders, Manchester United. Brian Sorensen’s side almost produced the ultimate smash and grab late on when Jess Park rounded Mary Earps following a mistake form Ona Batlle, but the teenage forward sliced wide.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Reading 0: Woman of the Match
I took the half-time talk to get us there, but Liverpool secured a very well-deserved three points at home against Reading. With goals from Missy Bo Kearns and Ceri Holland, and a few almost goals from other players, there’s a lot to celebrate this weekend. Now let us know...
SB Nation
WATCH: Guro Reiten adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-1!
Sam Kerr plays the role of holding striker by playing with her back to the goal and heading the ball towards a marauding Guro Reiten on the left flank. The Norwegian winger beats her marker and drives towards Tottenham’s box to score Chelsea’s third goal of the day.
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp: “I Don’t Lose Confidence in the Boys”
Liverpool are currently tenth in the Premier League and have been eliminated from the FA Cup. Things are bleak, and a refresh and reset in many areas is urgently needed. But one thing is for sure, the manager still has full faith in his players. And that’s a huge silver lining for us fans.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Final | Tarkowski gets the winner!
Fulltime Thoughts - What a great start to the Sean Dyche era. This wasn’t a complete ‘park the bus for 90 minutes’ affair that we were worried about, but would have taken if that’s what was needed to survive the drop. Instead, Dyche is showing that he can get the best out of some underperforming individuals in the squad he has, and that could be enough too.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium. Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.
SB Nation
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘join the hunt’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen — report
The January transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday, and we’ve had a whole 72 hours to enjoy (sort of) without any further rumor silliness. The award for breaking that blissful silence goes to the Mirror, who place Chelsea firmly “in the hunt” for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton host Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Blues, and he couldn’t have had a more difficult task to start his tenure. The league leaders are in resplendent form, sweeping teams aside though they were just eliminated from the FA Cup by the other team that usually sits atop the table at this time of the season, Manchester City.
SB Nation
Tottenham FCW 2-3 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
The game was away but Chelsea Women began the match playing like a team which had never left home. Dominating possession throughout and never Tottenham have even mere seconds to think with the ball, the Blues were quick in opening the lead via Jess Carter with a great header after a perfect cross from Erin Cuthbert.
SB Nation
Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad
Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
SB Nation
James Milner: “We Will Go Through Hard Times as a Team”
Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tomorrow, and morale is low or non-existent after a loss and draw in the past two successive games. The last time Liverpool won a game however was against Wolves, so that’s a cause for hope I guess. James Milner believes that...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 21
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 21! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again
Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
SB Nation
What Cesare Casadei Will Bring To Reading
Throughout this season it’s felt like there’s been a great, big, playmaker-shaped hole in the middle of Reading’s team. Michael Olise, John Swift and the Ovie Ejaria of a few years ago have all been conspicuous by their absence; Reading lack that stand-out bit of creative quality to dictate play, put the side on the front foot and create chances in the final third. The ever-hardworking Tom Ince has done his best, often being ‘the attacking midfielder’ in Reading’s XI (though that’s included various specific roles), but he’s a square peg in a round hole.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Can Sunderland’s new arrivals make an instant impact?
Although we can all get excited about new signings and wax lyrical about their potential capabilities, what we’re doing at the moment is working. We’re not heading towards relegation, the playoffs are still a distinct possibility, and we’re still very content with how the team are playing. Whilst I don’t doubt that these players will be desperate to run out at The Den, we need to ensure that the team we send out can do the job on the day.
SB Nation
This young and dynamic Sunderland team is one we can all be proud of!
Last week’s FA Cup trip to Fulham felt like a free hit for Sunderland. It was our first game against Premier League opposition for over a year, and a match we went into as the underdogs. It also had the feel of a fixture where we could express ourselves and continue to build on our promising run of current form.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Football is back at St James’ Park. Premier League football, that is, after last Tuesday’s odd League Cup semi-final matchup that ended in ecstasy for the Toon Army. The next time the Magpies play a Carabao Cup game it will happen in London. Not Newcastle, not Manchester, not anywhere else. London. Wembley Stadium. Smacked right in the middle of South Way, with a 90,000-seat capacity. February 26th. Don’t miss it.
Comments / 0