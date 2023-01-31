ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

8 best women’s wellies that are waterproof and stylish to boot

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48m1wh_0kXatzR800

Living in the UK, we’re often met with an unpredictable climate – which means wearing clothing and footwear suited to all weathers, come rain or shine. We’re talking thermal base layers , waterproof coats and practical boots , to name a few options.

Winter can be particularly wet and muddy – and it’s safe to say that nobody wants soggy feet – so good old Wellington boots are a practical pick for walks and heading outside in general. That being said, they’re a year-round British staple too, for wear during beach trips, snow showers, stormy weather and drizzly days alike.

Typically a waterproof rubber boot, wellies have a thick, durable sole for stomping through puddles and navigating rougher terrain. Their deep tread should help stop you slipping, while the height of the boot itself varies from ankle to full length. Plus, you can layer up with some fleecy socks underneath too, to keep your feet toasty as well as dry.

Most often wellies are a slip-on boot, so they can be removed or put on quickly. Although, some do take a bit of extra push-pull effort. Whether you prefer a timeless welly take or look to stylish waterproof boot options, we’ve been perusing the options available to buy.

Spanning across short and tall options, in different colours and prints, we’ve put lots of pairs through their paces to bring you our verdict. Read on for our full tried-and-tested review of the best wellies for women.

How we tested

Our reviewer tested several pairs of wellies over a few weeks’ testing time. We looked at comfort, durability and style, while also taking wearability into account. Keep scrolling for the best women’s wellies to suit all budgets.

The best wellies for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Barbour abbey wellington boots, black: £59.95, Barbour.com
  • Best bright wellies – Helly Hansen women’s nordvik 2 rubber boots, yellow: £55, Hellyhansen.com
  • Best luxury buy – Le Chameau women’s Iris jersey lined boot, noir: £100, Lechameau.com
  • Best tall wellies – Regatta women’s Wenlock wellies, dark denim: £40, Regatta.com
  • Best short wellies – FatFace ankle wellies, black: £39.50, Fatface.com
  • Best patterned wellies – Mountain Warehouse women’s tall printed wellies, khaki: £69.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
  • Best for warmth – Next Thinsulate midi wellies, black: £40, Next.co.uk
  • Best for style – Lemon Jelly Everley boot, black and olive: £110, Madetheedit.com

Barbour abbey wellington boots, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bmnyb_0kXatzR800

Helly Hansen women’s nordvik 2 rubber boots, yellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtws2_0kXatzR800

Le Chameau women’s Iris jersey lined boot, noir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEt13_0kXatzR800

Regatta women’s Wenlock wellies, dark denim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9aLG_0kXatzR800

FatFace ankle wellies, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPkD9_0kXatzR800

Mountain Warehouse women’s tall printed wellies, khaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF24a_0kXatzR800

Next Thinsulate midi wellies, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brlaa_0kXatzR800

Lemon Jelly Everley boot, black and olive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpsZs_0kXatzR800

The verdict: Women’s wellies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Stay at home, save your money’: Beyoncé fans try to put each other off in race to secure tickets

Beyoncé tickets are officially out in the world, and fans are frantically competing to secure their spot.On Wednesday (1 February), the “Break My Soul” singer announced live dates for her Renaissance World Tour.With general sale tickets released on Friday (3 February) morning, fans have been doing everything they can to secure themselves a spot.For some people, that means trying to put others off buying tickets. To do so, they’ve joked that Beyoncé is a bad performer and that the tour isn’t actually happening.“Y’all the Beyoncé tour is a hoax from not real sources so don’t buy tix it’s a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy