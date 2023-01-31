ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia

By Graham Dunbar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6EZn_0kXatxfg00

Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee set out its preferred path last week for Russians and Belarusians who have not openly supported the war to qualify for Paris and compete in 18 months’ time as neutral athletes with no flag or anthem. Qualifying events would likely be in Asia.

That softening of the IOC advice given last February — that sports bodies should exclude Russia and Belarus from international events — provoked anger in Ukraine , which warned it could boycott Paris.

Klitschko's one-minute statement filmed beside bomb-damaged buildings started “Dear Thomas Bach” in a direct challenge to the IOC president.

“The world is watching you, history will judge you. Good luck with your decision,” Klitschko said in the latest riposte from Ukraine trying to tie Bach closely to Olympic policy for Russia.

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy directly invited Bach last week to visit Bakhmut, a wrecked city on the war’s current frontline, and his adviser Mykhaïlo Podolyak ended a stinging criticism of the IOC on Twitter with the words “Right, Mr. Bach?”

“You are the representative of the universal values of tolerance and peace,” Klitschko said on camera to Bach, who also won Olympic gold, in team fencing. “I tell you; the Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians.”

“You cannot put your Olympic emblem on these crimes because you will be an accomplice with this abominable war,” said Klitschko, who won the superheavyweight title at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Klitschko’s elder brother, Vitali, is the mayor of Kviv and also a former heavyweight champion. They trained and fought for much of their professional careers in Germany, Bach’s home country.

Responding to criticism on Monday, the IOC said it “rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements.”

“They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion,” said the Olympic body, which has cited a “unifying mission” to have all 206 national teams compete together peacefully.

The IOC also has pointed to human rights concerns at the United Nations that athletes must not face discrimination based solely on their passport.

The updated guidance must be weighed by governing bodies overseeing most of the 32 sports on the Paris program. Russian teams already cannot qualify for the Olympic soccer tournaments due to an international ban by FIFA, which cited security concerns and the probability some opponents would refuse to play.

While key Olympic sports like track and field and swimming excluded Russians and Belarusians soon after the war started, tennis and cycling have allowed the athletes to compete as neutrals.

Leaders of the umbrella group of Summer Games governing bodies will meet March 3 for talks on the Russian issues presented to them by the IOC.

The group, known by the acronym ASOIF, noted their members independence late Monday, stating “the importance of respecting the specificity of each federation and their particular qualification process” for the Paris Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 200,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, US officials say

The number of Russian troops who have either died or were left wounded in the continuing war in Ukraine is nearing 200,000, according to a report that cited US and Western officials.On Thursday, The New York Times reported that senior US officials and Western diplomats said the number has climbed above the 100,000 figure given in November last year.In that month, General Mark A Milley, chairman of the US joint chief of staffs, gave the last public estimate provided by the Biden administration.He said more than 100,000 troops on each side had been killed and wounded since the war...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Putin has promised not to kill Zelensky, claims former Israeli PM

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin promised that he would not kill his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.In an interview with journalist Hanoch Daum and self-published on Bennett’s own YouTube channel, Mr Bennett said: “I knew Zelensky was under threat, in a bunker… I said to him [Putin], ‘Do you intend to kill Zelensky?’ He said, ‘I won’t kill Zelensky’.“I then said to him ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill Zelenskyy.’”In the early days of the war...
The Independent

Scholz says Putin has never threatened to kill him, in contrast to Boris Johnson claims

German chancellor Olaf Scholz says he has never been threatened by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in stark contrast to recent comments made by Boris Johnson.In an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag Mr Scholz said that during his telephone conversations with the Russian president, Mr Putin “has not made any threats against me or Germany”.Mr Scholz’s comments come after those made by former British prime minister Mr Johnson, who claimed in an interview for a BBC documentary that the Russian president threatened to kill him in a missile attack, saying “it would only take a minute”, in a call...
The Independent

Ukraine: 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city

Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks Sunday in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said.Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block and another was hurt when a missile hit a higher-education building. Local media reports said the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, about 700 meters from the city's central square.Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, one of four regions that Russia illegally annexed last year even though its forces do not fully control...
The Independent

Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille

Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan. He confirmed that he would be in Lisbon, Portugal for World Youth Day the first week of August and would participate in a Sept. 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France.He said there was “the possibility” that he would fly from Marseille to Mongolia, which would be a first for a...
The Independent

Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian minister denounce anti-gay laws

Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister together denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches.The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge the young country’s peace process forward.They were asked about Francis’ recent comments to The Associated Press, in which he declared that laws that criminalize gay people were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime.”...
The Independent

Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. The next day the sponsorship had been confirmed and the day after that it was approved.With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star killed

Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called “honor killing” of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed Jan. 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself into the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep. The so-called “honor killing” was met with condemnation from women's rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq...
The Independent

Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine.The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war. Diesel is key for the economy because it is used to power cars, trucks carrying...
The Independent

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf dies aged 79 following prolonged illness

General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the US war in Afghanistan, has died aged 79.Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India.He ruled the nuclear-armed state through tensions with India and an Islamic extremist insurgency, before stepping down in 2008 while facing possible impeachment.Later in life, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
The Independent

Russian troops destroyed their home – the generosity of strangers is building them a new one

The rockets came first, as Russian troops advanced on Irpin in the days that followed the invasion of Ukraine last February.The small town was a prime target on the road to Kyiv, the capital city Vladimir Putin’s forces sought to capture early in the conflict, and was one of the first settlements to be subjected to ruthless bombardment at the hands of Moscow’s newly mobilised army.Artillery fire and missile strikes reduced much of the town to rubble as civilians fled their homes en masse, with Ukrainian troops taking their place and exchanging gunfire with Russians on the burning streets.Tanks...
The Independent

AP News Digest 7:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan. ——————————- TOP STORIES ——————————-CHINA-US-BALLOON — China is threatening what it calls “further actions” after an American fighter jet shot down a suspected spy balloon off the East Coast of the United States on Saturday. The U.S. says the massive balloon was a surveillance craft that spent days...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy