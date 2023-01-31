Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward over released audio recordings

Donald Trump is suing veteran journalist Bob Woodward for nearly $50 million over the release of tapes of their conversations.

The former president is claiming that he did not agree for the audio clips to be used for an audio book.

Woodward and his publishers Simon & Schuster released a joint statement on Monday, 31 January, addressing the lawsuit.

They said the case was "without merit," and that they will "aggressively defend against it."

"All these interviews were on the record and recorded with President Trump’s knowledge and agreement," they said.

