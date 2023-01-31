ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward over released audio recordings

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KD3c_0kXatt8m00

Donald Trump is suing veteran journalist Bob Woodward for nearly $50 million over the release of tapes of their conversations.

The former president is claiming that he did not agree for the audio clips to be used for an audio book.

Woodward and his publishers Simon & Schuster released a joint statement on Monday, 31 January, addressing the lawsuit.

They said the case was "without merit," and that they will "aggressively defend against it."

"All these interviews were on the record and recorded with President Trump’s knowledge and agreement," they said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump bizarrely suggests halting military aid to Ukraine will end bloody conflict

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday suggested ending military aid to Ukraine would bring an end to the year-old war by encouraging negotiations that could be led by the United States.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim during an interview with right-wing talk show host Hugh Hewitt for his eponymous radio programme when Mr Hewitt asked if the US should be sending Ukraine’s defence forces F-16 multirole fighters.President Joe Biden has said the US would not be sending Kyiv the fighter jets. But rather than address the question he was asked, Mr Trump told Mr Hewitt the US should “negotiate...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she knows nothing about ‘Jewish space lasers’ after blistering AOC speech

Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a stunning U-turn, has said she never used the phrase “Jewish space lasers” after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery speech on the House floor on Thursday.Ms Greene said: “There’s people that think that I said a phrase called ‘Jewish space lasers’ – a phrase that I never said.”“As a matter of fact, it was created and invented in a story that a bunch of people read in the news ... I don’t hold any beliefs like that at all,” she added.The controversy came into the limelight again after Ms Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, defended fellow Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson – who admitted to lying to Fox News viewers – defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson spent four minutes on his prime-time programme assailing news outlets in a sarcastic commentary aimed at what he believes are overblown concerns about prolific fabulist George Santos.In a Thursday night rant, one of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.Ignoring some of the most egregious allegations and fabrications involving Mr Santos, who is under federal scrutiny and...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
The Independent

Republican representative calls on Biden to resign over Chinese balloon: ‘Catastrophic spectacle’

Republican South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson has called for President Joe Biden to resign over his handling of the Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military off the coast of Mr Wilson’s home state. “The catastrophic Chinese Spy Balloon spectacle clearly threatened American families from Alaska to my home community in South Carolina and confirms President Biden and Vice President Harris should resign,” Mr Wilson tweeted on Saturday night after the balloon had been taken out of the sky. “My call for their resignation was valid in August 2021 due to the surrender and disastrous...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Biden won’t let China’s ‘surveillance’ balloon burst his good news bubble

Much of Washington collectively shifted its attention toward the northern United States upon news that a “surveillance” balloon from China had entered US airspace.President Joe Biden largely avoided the subject despite the fact that his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China over the issue. Understandably, the president likely did not want to divulge information about a national security issue.He also likely wanted to keep the focus on what he considered incredibly good news: the United States added 517,000 new jobs in January. Unemployment has fallen to 3.4 per cent, the lowest rate since 1969. On top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’

Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

AOC delivers impassioned speech against GOP move to oust Ilhan Omar: ‘This is about targeting women of colour’

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York delivered an impassioned speech defending Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota ahead of the Republican vote to remove Ms Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republicans removed Ms Omar for comments they considered antisemitic, for which Ms Omar apologised. But Democrats say that Republicans are engaging in Islamophobia.“Now as also as a fellow New Yorker, I think one of the things we should talk about here is also one of the disgusting legacies of 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against muslim Americans throughout the United States of America. And...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Democrats say Republicans - including George Santos - wearing assault weapon pins ‘isn’t the flex you think it is’

House Democrats criticised freshman Republicans, including embattled Representative George Santos, for wearing assault rifle pins on Capitol Hill.Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez of California tweeted out photos of Representatives Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Mr Santos of New York wearing lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon.“Where are these assault weapon pins coming from? Who is passing these out?” he tweeted. Ms Luna wore one during a hearing for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday while the embattled Mr Santos wore one during a speech on the House floor.Anna Paulina Luna wore an assault weapon pin...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kevin McCarthy has catered to conservatives and owned the libs. Now comes the hard part

On Thursday, Kevin McCarthy fulfilled his final commitment to conservatives when he held the full House vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.That honored a commitment he made after Democrats – and 11 Republicans – voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees. Mr McCarthy has decided to make her his most indefatigable co-sponsor, with The New York Times reporting last month that he said “I’ll never abandon that woman.”But now comes the hard part: This week, he had his first meeting with President Joe Biden about the debt limit. But he’s made so...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot." "Some ppl have said I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Putin has promised not to kill Zelensky, claims former Israeli PM

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin promised he would not kill his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.In an interview with journalist Hanoch Daum, self-published on Mr Bennett’s own YouTube channel, Mr Bennett said: “I knew Zelensky was under threat, in a bunker ... I said to him [Putin], ‘Do you intend to kill Zelensky?’ He said, ‘I won’t kill Zelensky.’“I then said to him, ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelensky.’ He said, ‘I’m not going to kill Zelensky.’”In the early days of the war...
The Independent

House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union

A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

George Santos clarifies tweet stating ‘9/11 claimed his mother’s life’, says she died of ‘toxic dust’ in 2016

Embattled congressman George Santos is now saying that his mother, whom he previously claimed died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, actually died as a result of “toxic dust” from 9/11 in yet another bizarre explanation. Speaking to One America News Network, the representative for New York’s third congressional district addressed a 2021 tweet in which he said that “9/11 claimed [his] mother’s life.” The post, and another tweet in which Mr Santos later said that his mother died on 23 December 2016, resurfaced last year along with many inconsistencies in his resume and now-debunked remarks made by him. In...
The Independent

Joe Biden jokes Bill Clinton should use his speech as notes get mixed up

Joe Biden and Bill Clinton joked that they should just swap speeches after their notes got mixed up during their address. Biden and Clinton were both delivering remarks to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.Clinton rummaged through pages before announcing: "Somewhere I'm supposed to have some notes here ... these are president Biden's notes."Biden then leaned in to say "why don't you just deliver mine," as the crowd laughed at the situation. "I found it," Clinton eventually proclaimed. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden says US will not provide F-16 jets to UkraineWhat is the State of the Union address?Joe Biden calls Tyre Nichols’ parents ahead of bodycam footage release
The Independent

George Santos – news: Secret tapes catch congressman admitting he ‘lied to everyone’ and giving Botox advice

Bombshell secret tapes have caught embattled Republican congressman George Santos admitting that he “lied to everyone” following a wave of allegations and admissions that he fabricated most of his professional profile and resume before he was elected in November.In the audio obtained by Talking Points Memo, Mr Santos is heard telling a prospective staffer that he had lied, including to his chief of staff Charley Lovett.“I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” he says in the audio. “And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people.”In...
The Independent

Scholz says Putin has never threatened to kill him, in contrast to Boris Johnson claims

German chancellor Olaf Scholz says he has never been threatened by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in stark contrast to recent comments made by Boris Johnson.In an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag Mr Scholz said that during his telephone conversations with the Russian president, Mr Putin “has not made any threats against me or Germany”.Mr Scholz’s comments come after those made by former British prime minister Mr Johnson, who claimed in an interview for a BBC documentary that the Russian president threatened to kill him in a missile attack, saying “it would only take a minute”, in a call...
The Independent

Supreme Court justices reportedly used personal email accounts and left ‘burn bags’ of documents in hallways

Supreme Court justices have used personal email accounts in their work and burn bags were left open in hallways, a CNN report has alleged. The report claims that justices frequently used personal email accounts to send sensitive messages – avoiding using the secure servers put in place to protect the information. This, and several other security setbacks, were not included in the report that the court released last month following last spring’s leak of the draft opinion ending Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. Staff allegedly used printers that didn’t log printouts, could print sensitive files...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’ after ex-British PM scorns GOP for being ‘scared’ of Fox host

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at former British prime minister Boris Johnson and called him a “coward” for not coming on his show.On Thursday, Carlson said on his show that Mr Johnson had been invited to come as a guest to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.Carlson referred to Mr Johnson’s statement earlier in the day when he said “cowards” in Washington were afraid of appearing on the show.“Yet he never mentioned he was one of them,” said Carlson.“We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

AP News Digest 7:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan. ——————————- TOP STORIES ——————————-CHINA-US-BALLOON — China is threatening what it calls “further actions” after an American fighter jet shot down a suspected spy balloon off the East Coast of the United States on Saturday. The U.S. says the massive balloon was a surveillance craft that spent days...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy