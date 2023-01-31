ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: Who is bombshell contestant Jessie Wynter? Meet the Love Island Australia star

By Isobel Lewis
 5 days ago

Love Island ’s 2023 winter series is well underway, with new bombshell contestants joining the villa to shake things up.

One week into the series, which is being filmed in South Africa and presented by Maya Jama, two new bombshells joined the line-up of islanders already in the villa.

However, rather than being total newcomers – or old faces, as happened when Adam Collard returned to the villa last year – both islanders had previously appeared on Love Island Australia.

One of the bombshells is Jessie Wynter, a personal trainer and influencer from Tasmania.

Here’s everything you need to know about the reality star…

When was Jessie on Love Island Australia?

Jessie appeared on series two of the Australian spin-off in 2019. She joined the villa on day one and placed fourth with AFL player Todd. They dated for three months after leaving the villa before eventually splitting.

“I’d been on the show for quite some time before he came on, so I feel like the relationship was slightly unbalanced in that way – he knew a lot more about me than I knew about him,” she said. “When we got out of the Villa, I thought everything was great and fun, however I just don’t think we were both on the same page.”

What does she hope to bring to the villa?

Jessie said that she “â€‹â€‹definitely will be bringing energy to Love Island . There won’t be a quiet moment. I’m going to bring those good vibes”.

She also described herself as “a bit of a wild child”. “If there’s something I want to do, I will go and do it, no matter how many times I’m told not to. I am very much the ‘fun friend’,” she said.

What is Jessie’s Instagram?

Jessie’s Instagram account is @jessiereneewynters . However, due to a change in this series of Love Island, her account won’t be updated until she leaves the villa.

Unlike previous years, in which the islanders’ friends and family have run their accounts, the winter 2023 contestants have been asked by ITV to make their accounts “dormant” for the duration of their time on the show.

ITV introduced this new measure to help lessen the “adverse effects of social media” on the contestants.

In an interview with The Independent , Love Island ’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling backed the change, adding that it was “insane that that happened before”.

Love Island airs every Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

