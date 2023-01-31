Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Dunbar Road home in Orland
ORLAND — A house on Dunbar Road in Orland was destroyed by fire of unknown origin on Thursday night, Feb. 2. Crews were called out around 8:10 p.m. The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Orland Fire Chief Bob Conary planned to meet with an investigator Friday morning.
Fire destroys second floor of multi-family residence
SURRY — Fire and water damage have left a Morgan Bay Road residence uninhabitable for the owner and a tenant, said Surry Fire Chief Bryan McClellan. Crews from Surry, Ellsworth, Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Orland were on scene of the Thursday morning fire for nearly five hours. The Penobscot Fire Department set up a water supply.
Ellsworth Lioness Club's Father Daughter Dance returning this year
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Lioness Club Father Daughter Dance will make a triumphant return this year after a pandemic hiatus. The big night featuring a Parisian theme will be Saturday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellsworth High School. Tickets ($25 per person) will go on sale March 6...
Orland voters approve $4 million fire station
ORLAND — Voters here on Feb. 1, by a more than 2-to-1 margin, approved borrowing up to $4 million to build a new fire station. Town Clerk Tracy Patterson said the results were 259-105 with one blank ballot.
Lay of the land: Local artist's work featured at Blue Hill Public Library
BLUE HILL — Fine artist and master craftsman Bruce Bulger is exhibiting paintings and drawings at the Blue Hill Public Library during the month of February. The exhibit will complement another exhibit by Bulger, "Accomplishments in Creative Thought," currently at the library in the Howard Room glass cases through the end of March. Made by combining his talents of woodworking, illustrating and metalsmithing, the latter exhibit features beautiful handmade sculptural pieces in wood and metal, and his one-of-a-kind dovetail boxes.
Blue Hill YMCA unveils new indoor track
BLUE HILL – “We just happened to open this on the perfect weekend,” said Chuck Lawrence, noting the single-digit temperatures outside as he and his wife, Belinda, opened—and dedicated—the new indoor track at the Lawrence Family Fitness Center on Friday. Before taking a ceremonial first...
