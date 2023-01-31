BLUE HILL — Fine artist and master craftsman Bruce Bulger is exhibiting paintings and drawings at the Blue Hill Public Library during the month of February. The exhibit will complement another exhibit by Bulger, "Accomplishments in Creative Thought," currently at the library in the Howard Room glass cases through the end of March. Made by combining his talents of woodworking, illustrating and metalsmithing, the latter exhibit features beautiful handmade sculptural pieces in wood and metal, and his one-of-a-kind dovetail boxes.

BLUE HILL, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO