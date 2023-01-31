ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Burna Boy Shares “Common Person” Music Video

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

Burna Boy has released the official music video for “Common Person.” In the video, the African Giant explores Nigeria, engaging with residents in their day-to-day lives. The 31-year-old spends time helping to prepare food, assisting a person with car trouble, and ends the night with a community celebration.

Sharing a clip from the video on social media, the musician wrote “One of my favourite songs on the project!”

“Common People” comes from Burna Boy’s sixth studio album, Love, Damini , released in July 2022. The 19-track project features Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, and Ed Sheeran.

50 Cent, Burna Boy To Perform At Afro Nation Portugal

Love, Damini earned Burna Boy a third-consecutive year of Grammy nominations. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the singer competes for Best Global Music Performance for the Gold RIAA certified hit, “ Last, Last ,” and Best Global Music Album for the aforementioned LP.

In 2021, the “For My Hand” singer was awarded the Grammy trophy for Best Global Music Album for his fifth studio album, Twice As Tall, making him the first to win in the newly renamed category. 2022’s award show brought Burna Boy a nomination in Best Global Music Performance for “Do Yourself” featuring Angelique Kidjo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OIhI_0kXatIvF00
Burna Boy attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“For me, it’s very — how do you say? You know when you get weight off yourself, like the weight’s taken off your shoulders?,” explained the globally recognized performer to NPR when asked about the vulnerability in his music .

“I don’t know the word to describe it, but that’s how I feel. It feels like I feel lighter every time I perform that to people … I want them to know that, man, they’re not perfect, and neither am I. And that’s OK. And another thing I want them to take away is the sense of self, you understand? Like, a sense of pride of self.”

Check out Love, Damini below and watch the music video for “Common People” above.

Vibe

Ice Spice Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Entry With Lil TJay-Assisted “Gangsta Boo”

Ice Spice took 2022 by storm, and is making an even bigger splash in 2023. The 23-year-old earned her first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry with her new track “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil TJay. “Gangsta Boo” debuted at No. 82 on the latest Hot 100 chart and was the sole track on her debut EP Like..? to include a feature. This isn’t her first experience being on the charts, as “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood” appeared on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. “Gangsta Boo” also made its way onto the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart....
Vibe

Jay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards

Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys Award Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Corey Carter, 53, will grab the microphone and join DJ Khaled for a rendition of their triumphant number, “God Did.”  The eight-minute track—which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—is from Khaled’s 2021 album of the same name. The record also features verses from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayyy, with Hov taking up most of the song’s run-time. More from VIBE.comWith Lizzo, Always Expect The UnexpectedJay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D'USSÉ Brand's Next ChapterBeyoncé Adds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Quavo Performs Takeoff Tribute “Without You” At 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Quavo delivered an emotional performance in honor of the late Takeoff at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards show. The 31-year-old performed “Without You,” his tribute record to his late nephew. The Only Built For Infinity Links rapper was joined by the gospel group Maverick City Music as a picture of the Migos member was shown in the background. At one point in the performance, he stood up from his stool and held up Takeoff’s chain. More from VIBE.comQuavo To Perform Gospel Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy AwardsRich The Kid Gets Tattoo Honoring TakeoffWoman Shot During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out For...
Vibe

DJ Khaled Assembles Hip-Hop Royalty For “God Did” Performance At 2023 GRAMMYs

DJ Khaled closed the 2023 Grammy Awards with a bang as he performed “God Did” with his full cast of collaborators in tow. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy were all present for the cinematic and live performance. The 47-year-old artist opened what appeared to be a pre-recorded performance outside of Crypto.com Arena with his speech about people not believing in him and embracing love. From there, Fridayy and Legend sang the chorus and Rozay joined Khaled on stage. Weezy F Baby walked the streets of Los Angeles while rapping his verse. More from VIBE.comQuavo Performs Takeoff Tribute...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Muni Long Releases “Horas Y Horas,” Spanish Version Of Viral Single “Hrs & Hrs”

Muni Long is still capitalizing off of her infectious ballad, “Hrs & Hrs,” as the viral hit has been transformed into a sultry Spanish tune as part of Long’s new Spotfiy Singles package. “Horas Y Horas,” revamped by Grammy-winning production duo The Avila Brothers, begins with the R&B phenom asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” This translates to the enchanting opener, “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?” More from VIBE.comZaytoven Sells Music Catalog To Ultra International Music PublishingAnita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of 'Songstress' TourGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List The...
Vibe

Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Vibe

Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Vibe

Ne-Yo Finalizes Divorce From Ex-Wife, Ordered To Pay Nearly $2 Million

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay have finalized their divorce after a tumultuous ending to their marriage. The 43-year-old has been ordered to pay Renay nearly $2 million. TMZ reported that their settlement included the Self Explanatory artist handing over $1.6 million upfront and Renay taking possession of one of their four Georgia homes. The Grammy winner will cover $20,000 worth of her expenses to officially move into the property. During negotiations, his ex-wife expressed that she will need a new car, which the “So Sick” artist will be pay $150,000 for. The singer will maintain possession of their 2022...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Tyre Nichols Murder Suspects’ Fraternity Membership Revoked By Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated has disassociated itself from three members who were among the officers arrested and charged in the January 2023 murder of Tyre Nichols. The historically Black organization’s decision came after officials were informed of the members’ roles in Nichols’ fatal beating, which was filmed on camera and captured at least one of the suspects wearing a hoodie bearing the fraternity’s symbol. The termination of the officers’ membership was announced in a statement by Ricky L. Lewis, the organization’s grand basileus, issued on Jan. 31. “A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Jay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D’USSÉ Brand’s Next Chapter

Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D’USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ ControversyJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy AwardsDame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...
Vibe

Bodies Of 2 Detroit Rappers, Friend Found In Highland Park

The bodies of two rappers and their friend who was visiting Detroit for a gig have been found dead. According to the Detroit News, the three men were discovered under debris in the basement of a abandoned apartment complex. Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw reported to the outlet that the men, rappers Armani Kelly, 27, Dante Wicker, 31, and friend Montoya Givens, 31, were declared missing on Jan. 21, 2023.More from VIBE.comBoldy James's Next Project Is Produced Entirely By The Late Great J DillaExclusive: T3 of Slum Village Announces Solo EP 'Mr. Fantastic,' Shares Single 'Relax' with IIla J,...
DETROIT, MI
Vibe

Al Sharpton Delivers Powerful Message To Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and included a stern message to the police who took the man’s life. Yahoo! News reports that the 68-year-old civil rights activist performed a eulogy during the service and took the opportunity to condemn the five officers responsible for killing Nichols. More from VIBE.comNLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols' FamilyCiara Responds To Jason Whitlock's "Irresponsible" Comments Against Black WomenMemphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating Sharpton labeled the act “offensive” to the Black men and women who marched for their rights...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

DJ Mustard To Pay Ex-Wife $18K A Month In Child Support

DJ Mustard has agreed to pay his former spouse approximately $18,342 per month beginning in February, Radar Online reports. After demanding $80,000 a month in child support, the estranged couple agreed on the noticeably lower figure and submitted it to the court on Tuesday (Jan. 31). More from VIBE.comMustard Addresses Ex-Wife's "Financially Starved" Claim After She Demands $80K/ MonthDJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child SupportKanye West Ordered To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K Per Month In Child Support Mustard and ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, also agreed on joint custody for their three kids, Kiylan, Kauner, and Kody. However, it has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

NLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols’ Family

NLE Choppa is helping contribute to Tyre Nichols’ legacy with a new charity dedicated to helping his family. TMZ reports that NLE disclosed he would commit to skateboarding as Tyre wanted him to and spoke about attending the protest against the cops who unjustly killed the young man. “I still got the skateboard, the one I was using for the protest, and even the two days after the protest I skated each of those days so for sure it’s a hobby I picked up,” the Memphis native said. “Every time I skate, I’m gonna remember bro and always put on for him and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Future Inks Tattoo Of Reggae Legend Bob Marley On His Inner Thigh

Future shared a video of him adding brand new ink to his already extensive collection of tattoos Tuesday (Jan. 31). The I Never Liked You rapper now dons a portrait of the late Reggae legend, Bob Marley, on his inner thigh. In the video, Pluto receives the permanent body art from celebrity tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who precisely recreates the iconic photo of Marley lighting a spliff. Inked on the same leg that showcases a Dr. MLK tattoo, the “Wait For U” crooner hardly flinches as he takes a FaceTime call.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate Hip Hop...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Vibe

T-Pain Joins New Artist NandoSTL In “Y.O.T.A.” Music Video

Nappy Boy Entertainment has introduced their newest artist NandoSTL with his debut single and music video “Y.O.T.A.,” featuring Young Cash and label boss T-Pain. “Y.O.T.A.,” which stands for “Year of The Ape,” serves as an “ode to Nando’s Gorilla personality.” “At home, I got a nickname called the gorilla, because of my stature and my demeanor,” the St. Louis rapper expressed in a press release. “And what happened was, in 2021, it was a really hard year for me. I was in between jobs for a second, I had a student loan in default, and I ended a long-term relationship.”More from...
Vibe

Matt Barnes Sued For Battery By Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Altercation

Matt Barnes is facing a lawsuit following an altercation with his fiancée’s former husband, whom the ex-NBA star was captured spitting on in footage released on social media. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the 42-year-old is being sued by David Patterson for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress suffered by the plaintiff. The alleged victim claims he was “wrongfully, maliciously, and violently assaulted, battered, threatened and injured” by Barnes during a verbal confrontation that turned physical, which occurred at the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22.More from VIBE.comT.I. And Tiny's...
Vibe

Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” During 2023 GRAMMYs

Steve Lacy and Thundercat took to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 2023 Grammy Awards, performing the former’s chart-topping single, “Bad Habits.”  The newly anointed Grammy award-winner swayed in place, strumming his glitter-red guitar while donning his popular facemask. The arena’s lights glowed with a purple-pink hue, shining down on the superstar commanding the arena and belting out the lyrics to the track’s first verse and hook. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Becomes Most Awarded Artist In GRAMMYs HistoryLizzo Gives A "Special" Performance At The 65th GRAMMY AwardsGRAMMY Winners 2023: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar And More “What you, ooh, uh, what you do?/Made a move, could’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

