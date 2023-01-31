OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
Pick 3 Midday
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-7-2-4
(four, seven, two, four)
Pick 4 Midday
1-6-8-9
(one, six, eight, nine)
Pick 5 Evening
7-2-5-0-0
(seven, two, five, zero, zero)
Pick 5 Midday
4-4-9-6-9
(four, four, nine, six, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
23-28-31-36-38
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
