ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTUII_0kXatBkA00
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever experienced thundersleet or thundersnow?

The rare and fascinating weather phenomenon was caught on camera in Texas. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that thundersleet was witnessed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Tuesday (January 31st). Many residents were able to capture the stunning weather phenomenon on camera.

So what is thundersleet?

According to the National Weather Service , thundersleet is a rare condition that occurs when a winter thunderstorm produces sleet or snow instead of rain.

FOX Weather senior digital meteorologist Brian Donegan explained, "While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth alerted residents on Twitter that they may be able to experience the phenomenon, writing:

"Thundersleet is likely in some convective cores (orange/red areas) south of DFW.
Expect a few isolated thunderstorms with bursts of accumulating sleet and freezing rain to continue through the morning across North and Central TX."

Check out the stunning videos of the rare weather phenomenon below:

Comments / 7

Carolyn Ferguson
4d ago

Being from the north Pennsylvania Ohio and Minnesota I have seen lightning and heard thunder in heavy snowfalls. It’s quite beautiful. Also when sleeting. It’s not all that odd or special scientifically but maybe in Texas. Enjoy it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Refrozen roads, fog led to rise in crashes across North Texas

As the winter storm ice melted across the region, many North Texans were anxious to get back on the roads. But some weren't prepared for the still-frozen conditions on Friday morning. As of noon Friday, police responded to 137 major crashes in Dallas. That's a jump from just 35 on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
People

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weather Leaves Some Travelers Stranded, Others Brace Icy Conditions

The latest wave of wintry precipitation has left some travelers stranded in Fort Worth, as others brave icy conditions to get to their destinations. Eric Fink left Austin early Wednesday morning to get to South Dakota, where he said he will visit national parks. “Nothing says adventure time like driving...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy