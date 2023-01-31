Read full article on original website
Kansas City, Kansas woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Savannah, Missouri.
75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in single-vehicle collision
A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Savannah, Missouri.
Video shows tractor-trailer dragging Kia down Kansas interstate: ‘Just wedged underneath there’
Video from a witness and footage from cameras over the interstate show the car being dragged down the highway. The truck was eventually stopped eight miles down the road.
Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KCK Police responding to overdose call shoot, kill man
Officers spotted the man pedaling away Friday night from a home where they found a man and woman unresponsive. Another officer found the man a half-mile away and fired at the man.
fox4kc.com
One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say there is currently no word on whether anyone...
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
1 hospitalized following Prairie Village crash blamed on distracted driving from pet being inside vehicle
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — An individual was hospitalized late Thursday night in Prairie Village from a crash blamed on distracted driving due to a pet in the vehicle. Police say the head-on injury crash happened in the area of 75th Street and Lamar. A driver was heading westbound and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
Smithville firefighters rescue man from burning home
Smithville firefighters rescued a man around 3:30 p.m. Saturday from his burning home at 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue.
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
mycouriertribune.com
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
WIBW
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for an Oakland couple that was released from the hospital following an alleged attempted murder after their house was set on fire. Suzzy Murillo, a niece of the couple injured in an Oakland arson, tells 13 NEWS on Sunday, Feb. 5,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
