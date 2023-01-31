ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellinwood, KS

Great Bend Post

Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business

Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther wrestlers win at Phillipsburg, boys finish second

Top-ranked Hoxie (3-2-1A) continues to do its thing. But right behind the Indians, the No. 9 Great Bend wrestlers finished second Saturday at the Phillipsburg Panther Classic. Hoxie dominated the field with 214 points, followed by Great Bend's 163.5 points, and 130.5 points from third-place Abilene. Fifth-ranked Triston Tomlinson made...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther bowlers sneak past Dodge City

Thursday's Western Athletic Conference bowling action was close - at least by the numbers. The Dodge City girls outshot Great Bend 2,195 to 2,168, but the Lady Panthers dominated the Bakers side of the competition to win the match 10-3. The Panther boys were outscored 2,321 pins to 2,249, falling 9-4 overall.
DODGE CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Juvenile Services looking at new program to teach life skills

In one popular television comedy, a character is caught using dish soap as shampoo. The scene is funny to the audience, but for the character, it was the only soap available growing up and that's all he knew. That situation is not so uncommon in real life. Jack Bowman is the new program advocate with 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, and he's pushing for a new Adulting 101 class to teach some of those basic life skills to justice-involved juveniles.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (2/6)

Feb. 6 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Fire Chief Resignation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Eco Devo Board members tackle strategic planning

At the beginning of 2023, the Great Bend Economic Development Board and staff reflected on the organization’s previous strategic plan and top priorities. The board took a fresh look at the plan and priorities with the help of current, outgoing, as well as new board members. January 25th the group tackled the next ten years, knowing GBED’s board would be reviewing these after 2 to 3 years. The mission of the organization is simple, to improve the economic quality of life for working families of the community. However, the execution of that mission takes several different approaches, initiatives, programs, and partnerships. The group not only looked at the organization but also, the programs, projects, and again, who those partners are to move the needle. The top five areas of focus include workforce, business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship, downtown development, and quality of life. Workforce was at the top of mind for many at the table. Workforce is not only getting employers the people they need, it also encompasses housing and childcare.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos

From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory issued for the City of Ellsworth

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
ELLSWORTH, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (2/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/2) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 122 in Hoisington. At 2:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 212 Hoisington Avenue in Susank. Fire. At 11:28 p.m. a fire was reported at MM 134 on...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell City Manager: Practical solution to aid effort to lower property taxes

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about property taxes and quoted author Adora Svitak who said, "The first thing anyone can do about any issue is get informed." I chose this quote for two reasons: Property tax is the most criticized and misunderstood source of local government revenue, and in the past ten years, I've seen very little public participation during the budget process. I can only speak to the City of Russell's process, which begins in April and ends in August. April begins with a look back at how we've performed in the past, where we can improve, and begin discussing priorities for the next year's budget. Then we begin reviewing and discussing different budget segments at each meeting, which concludes in August with the final budget recommendations. You can attend in person or virtually, or you are welcome to come to the city building and discuss the budget proposals. Remember, you can access the city council agenda and all supporting documents the week before the meeting by visiting the city website at www.russellcity.org.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/1)

BOOKED: LaCinda Julian on Great Bend Municipal case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, and Speeding, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR. BOOKED: Alisa Orosco on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jenny Naab on Hoisington Municipal Court...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Police arrest man for aggravated assault

On Thursday, Feb. 2 at about 6:57 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officer's arrival, they met with the victim who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sean Swigert, age 33, came to her house and threatened to kill her with a gun before leaving the area in a blue Dodge pickup.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
