A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about property taxes and quoted author Adora Svitak who said, "The first thing anyone can do about any issue is get informed." I chose this quote for two reasons: Property tax is the most criticized and misunderstood source of local government revenue, and in the past ten years, I've seen very little public participation during the budget process. I can only speak to the City of Russell's process, which begins in April and ends in August. April begins with a look back at how we've performed in the past, where we can improve, and begin discussing priorities for the next year's budget. Then we begin reviewing and discussing different budget segments at each meeting, which concludes in August with the final budget recommendations. You can attend in person or virtually, or you are welcome to come to the city building and discuss the budget proposals. Remember, you can access the city council agenda and all supporting documents the week before the meeting by visiting the city website at www.russellcity.org.

RUSSELL, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO