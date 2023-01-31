Read full article on original website
Carnival returning to the Barton County Fair this summer
For the first time since 2019, the Barton County Fair will have a carnival this summer. The Fair Association announced they have signed a contract with WEEE Entertainment to provide a carnival. The fair will run July 5-9, with the carnival performing three nights, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With a...
KS Wetlands Ed Center aiming program at preschool-age children
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center’s Turtle Tots, a nature-based program developed for preschool-age children, continues with a “Cozy Animals” program Friday, Feb. 10. The program will allow children to read a book about how animals stay warm during the winter, explore furs, meet a furry animal and make a craft.
Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business
Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
Lady Panther wrestlers win at Phillipsburg, boys finish second
Top-ranked Hoxie (3-2-1A) continues to do its thing. But right behind the Indians, the No. 9 Great Bend wrestlers finished second Saturday at the Phillipsburg Panther Classic. Hoxie dominated the field with 214 points, followed by Great Bend's 163.5 points, and 130.5 points from third-place Abilene. Fifth-ranked Triston Tomlinson made...
🎙County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Feb. 2, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Lady Panther bowlers sneak past Dodge City
Thursday's Western Athletic Conference bowling action was close - at least by the numbers. The Dodge City girls outshot Great Bend 2,195 to 2,168, but the Lady Panthers dominated the Bakers side of the competition to win the match 10-3. The Panther boys were outscored 2,321 pins to 2,249, falling 9-4 overall.
Juvenile Services looking at new program to teach life skills
In one popular television comedy, a character is caught using dish soap as shampoo. The scene is funny to the audience, but for the character, it was the only soap available growing up and that's all he knew. That situation is not so uncommon in real life. Jack Bowman is the new program advocate with 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, and he's pushing for a new Adulting 101 class to teach some of those basic life skills to justice-involved juveniles.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (2/6)
Feb. 6 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Fire Chief Resignation.
Great Bend Eco Devo Board members tackle strategic planning
At the beginning of 2023, the Great Bend Economic Development Board and staff reflected on the organization’s previous strategic plan and top priorities. The board took a fresh look at the plan and priorities with the help of current, outgoing, as well as new board members. January 25th the group tackled the next ten years, knowing GBED’s board would be reviewing these after 2 to 3 years. The mission of the organization is simple, to improve the economic quality of life for working families of the community. However, the execution of that mission takes several different approaches, initiatives, programs, and partnerships. The group not only looked at the organization but also, the programs, projects, and again, who those partners are to move the needle. The top five areas of focus include workforce, business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship, downtown development, and quality of life. Workforce was at the top of mind for many at the table. Workforce is not only getting employers the people they need, it also encompasses housing and childcare.
Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos
From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
Great Bend Mayor enjoying the ride; undecided on future term
It has been just over three years with Cody Schmidt serving as the Great Bend Mayor. The 2004 Great Bend High School graduate acknowledged that he has enjoyed the successes and challenges that have come with the position, but he is unsure if he’ll seek a third term in this upcoming fall election.
Barton Commission holds funding to outside agencies to previous figures
The Barton County Commission decided last year to cinch its wallet for funding requests to outside agencies. At Wednesday's meeting, the body put that ideal into action regarding matching funds for the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA). County Director of Operations Matt Patzner presented the request to the commission.
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Ellsworth
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Cop Shop (2/2)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/2) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 122 in Hoisington. At 2:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 212 Hoisington Avenue in Susank. Fire. At 11:28 p.m. a fire was reported at MM 134 on...
Russell City Manager: Practical solution to aid effort to lower property taxes
A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about property taxes and quoted author Adora Svitak who said, "The first thing anyone can do about any issue is get informed." I chose this quote for two reasons: Property tax is the most criticized and misunderstood source of local government revenue, and in the past ten years, I've seen very little public participation during the budget process. I can only speak to the City of Russell's process, which begins in April and ends in August. April begins with a look back at how we've performed in the past, where we can improve, and begin discussing priorities for the next year's budget. Then we begin reviewing and discussing different budget segments at each meeting, which concludes in August with the final budget recommendations. You can attend in person or virtually, or you are welcome to come to the city building and discuss the budget proposals. Remember, you can access the city council agenda and all supporting documents the week before the meeting by visiting the city website at www.russellcity.org.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/1)
BOOKED: LaCinda Julian on Great Bend Municipal case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, and Speeding, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR. BOOKED: Alisa Orosco on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jenny Naab on Hoisington Municipal Court...
Great Bend Police arrest man for aggravated assault
On Thursday, Feb. 2 at about 6:57 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officer's arrival, they met with the victim who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sean Swigert, age 33, came to her house and threatened to kill her with a gun before leaving the area in a blue Dodge pickup.
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
Hoisington Police Dept. investigating attempted kidnapping
The Hoisington Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place within city limits Wednesday evening. At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, a juvenile reported he was walking in the 800 block of W. 2nd Street when he was approached by at least two males in a white van.
