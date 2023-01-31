Read full article on original website
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
Are Texans Really Starting Their Day with This Peculiar Beverage?
As I sluggishly made my way out of bed this morning, I contemplated if I wanted to make myself some coffee. I’m not a big coffee drinker, and by that, I mean that I don’t drink it every day, and am more likely to go for some tea. However, there are those mornings where you really need a pick-me-up and you know a nice cup of joe will really the spot.
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
Sid Miller Urges Farmers & Ranchers To Respond To Census
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is out urging farmers and ranchers in Texas to respond to the 2022 Census for Agriculture. According to KAMC the deadline to respond is on Monday. The questionnaires were sent out in January by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service to every agricultural producer in...
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
