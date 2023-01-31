Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
NBCMontana
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
I-90 still closed from Livingston to Big Timber
The Montana Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber Tuesday afternoon due to severe driving conditions.
explorebigsky.com
Search and Rescue responds to six calls in two weeks
The Gallatin County Search and Rescue team has followed the most demanding year yet with six rescue missions in the last two weeks. Four missions were to help injured snowmobilers south of Big Sky, one was to help lost snowmobilers near Taylor Fork and another was to aid a snowshoer experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath while hiking in Yellowstone National Park not far from West Yellowstone, according to a series of press releases from Gallatin County.
KULR8
I-90 near Livingston closed to all traffic due to blow-over warning
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - I-90 through Livingston is closed to all traffic Tuesday due to a blow-over warning. The eastbound closure is located 0.25 miles west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to 0.50 mile west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 337. The west bound closure is located 0.50 mile west...
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sheridan Media
Earthquake Reported Near Livingston, Montana
Some residents in Central Montana may have felt the ground shake under their feet and the effects may have been felt in northwest Wyoming. The US Geological Survey says at around 12:30pm MST on Monday (January 30th), an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred within 10 miles north-northwest of Livingston.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
[WATCH] Dateline NBC: Montana Deputy’s Tragic Death and Shootout
Montana sure has been in the public eye over the last couple of years. There have been tons of movies and television shows filmed in Big Sky Country. Everything from western movies to the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Now, it looks like we may take a step out of the fiction section of stories and move into the non-fiction category. Montana is no stranger to true crime stories. Some are unmatched by other stories from around the country.
Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists
The bakery served oven-fired pizza and was busy all night helping to make food deliveries to the nearby hotels and motor inns that were also busy accommodation travelers.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
NBCMontana
3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
progressivegrocer.com
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
NBCMontana
Skijoring returns to Big Sky this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Best in the West Showdown will bring skijoring back to Big Sky this weekend. The event runs Saturday and Sunday. A welcome parade will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in Big Sky Town Center at 4 p.m. It will be lead by the MSU...
An Early Look At Montana State Football’s 2023 Schedule
No matter what time of year it is, it's never too early to talk about Bobcat football and what the season might have in store for us. Montana State Football had a stellar 2022 season by co-winning the Big Sky Conference and beating its in-state rivals the University of Montana with ESPN's College Gameday being present. The Bobcats sadly fell short to the eventual FCS National Champions South Dakota State in the Semifinals, but the team should hold their heads high.
Five Bozeman Restaurants We Would Love To See Open Late
With the college population and the tourists, you would think more restaurants would look into staying open late. It could be a moneymaker. The Gallatin Valley has some incredible restaurants that rival any city or town in Montana. Whatever you are in the mood for, the Bozeman area has something that could curb your hunger. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are well covered but what about food for the late-night crowds?
