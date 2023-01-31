Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Southwest Coast county commissioners select Court Boice to fill vacant state representative seat
The seat was left open after commissioners selected the previous representative, David Brock Smith, to fill another vacancy in the state senate in early January. Four Republican nominees made their case in front of the Curry, Coos and Douglas county commissioners. Commissioners overwhelmingly appointed Court Boice to the seat, with...
KDRV
Medford school board taking Position 4 applications to fill Starchvick vacancy
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is looking for a new School Board member today. The Medford School District (MSD) says it will appoint a new Board member after Board Member Karen Starchvick resigned. The School Board recognized the vacancy for Position 4 at its meeting last night after Starchvick announced her resignation from the Board last week.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
KDRV
One-lane traffic persists for U.S. Highway 101 drivers in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says today U.S. Highway 101 remains narrowed to one lane at milepost 312 in Curry County. That's where the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) built a temporary lane at the Arizona Slide last month, near Arizona Beach State Recreation Site along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast.
nbc16.com
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
WWEEK
Medford’s Common Block Brewing Is Opening a Second Location in the Former Klamath Basin Brewing Space
Southern Oregon’s Common Block Brewing is reviving one of Oregon’s most unique breweries, which fell victim to the pandemic in 2021. The Medford business is opening a second location inside the former Klamath Basin Brewing facility about 80 miles east in Klamath Falls, just north of the California border. Operations at the restaurant and bar there ceased in November 2021, with the owners citing slowing sales, price increases and staffing issues as reasons for the closure.
kqennewsradio.com
UNITED WAY TO RECEIVE FUNDING FOR FOOD AND SHELTER RESPONSE
Greater Douglas United Way will receive $47,443 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Douglas County. Executive Director Bryan Trenkle said the selection was made by the National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
kqennewsradio.com
DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT SATURDAY
Roseburg’s next geocaching series launches on Saturday. A City of Roseburg release said hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free, family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area to experience more of the city and its businesses.
KDRV
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
kqennewsradio.com
SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF MYRTLE CREEK MAN
A single vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Myrtle Creek man on Thursday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 8:30 p.m. dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 1300 block of Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek. O’Dell said when deputies arrived on the scene, they located a pickup which had rolled onto its top. The sole occupant of the vehicle, 22-year old Conner Jones of Myrtle Creek, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
thatoregonlife.com
This Oregon Tackle Shop Offers Some Of The Best Sandwiches Ever
For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.
KVAL
Coos County Jail to restore social visitation for adults in custody
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Coos County Sheriff's Office announced that the Corrections Staff will restore social visitation for adults in custody (AIC), starting February 15, 2023. The sheriff's office stated in a press release that social visitations have been put on pause for the last two...
maritime-executive.com
DOT Turns Down $1.2B Grant for Coos Bay Container Terminal - For Now
The Port of Coos Bay has high hopes to build a brand new mega-container terminal on the Oregon coast, but its plans may have to wait for the next competitive round for federal funding. Last September, the port announced that it had reached an agreement with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development -...
kpic
Full animal shelter leads to call for pet parents in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
kpic
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
kezi.com
Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
