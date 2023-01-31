Read full article on original website
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
Some stores are still experiencing closures.
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
The 10 Best Foods to Bring to a Texas NFL Championship Party
With the NFL Championship just around the corner, it is time to plan out the ultimate party. While the game is the center of most people's attention, some of us are more interested in the food (and commercials). So, it's time to start planning what you are going to make for this year's party.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday as the latest winter storm moves into Texas with a wintry mix and more travel problems. I expect the light wintry mix after midnight, increasing in real coverage and intensity tomorrow in the late morning and continuing into Thursday morning. The precipitation will be moving out of the area by early Thursday but travel problems will continue through mid-day Thursday, if not longer.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads.
Are Texans Really Starting Their Day with This Peculiar Beverage?
As I sluggishly made my way out of bed this morning, I contemplated if I wanted to make myself some coffee. I’m not a big coffee drinker, and by that, I mean that I don’t drink it every day, and am more likely to go for some tea. However, there are those mornings where you really need a pick-me-up and you know a nice cup of joe will really the spot.
You Can Give Up Your Dream Of Owning This Pet In Texas
I've been on run writing stories about "Is it legal?" and just for fun took a chance on Google's autofill. Autofill, for those under a rock, fills with the item(s) most searched on Google. That is to say, as silly as my topic here is, real people typed it into the Google search engine over and over.
Ice storm warning issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas
An ice storm warning was issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas through Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.
What a Day for Texas! New Blue Bell AND a New Dr Pepper Flavor!
Two favorite Texas brands announced new flavors on the same day and I am excited for both. When it comes to favorite Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper have to be in most Texans top five. Hell, I think some of you have more Dr Pepper circulating through your body than you do have blood in your veins. If you're one of those people, then you will want to go find the new Dr Pepper flavor, Strawberries and Cream.
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
