Texas State

The 10 Best Foods to Bring to a Texas NFL Championship Party

With the NFL Championship just around the corner, it is time to plan out the ultimate party. While the game is the center of most people's attention, some of us are more interested in the food (and commercials). So, it's time to start planning what you are going to make for this year's party.
TEXAS STATE
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday as the latest winter storm moves into Texas with a wintry mix and more travel problems. I expect the light wintry mix after midnight, increasing in real coverage and intensity tomorrow in the late morning and continuing into Thursday morning. The precipitation will be moving out of the area by early Thursday but travel problems will continue through mid-day Thursday, if not longer.
TEXAS STATE
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Are Texans Really Starting Their Day with This Peculiar Beverage?

As I sluggishly made my way out of bed this morning, I contemplated if I wanted to make myself some coffee. I’m not a big coffee drinker, and by that, I mean that I don’t drink it every day, and am more likely to go for some tea. However, there are those mornings where you really need a pick-me-up and you know a nice cup of joe will really the spot.
TEXAS STATE
You Can Give Up Your Dream Of Owning This Pet In Texas

I've been on run writing stories about "Is it legal?" and just for fun took a chance on Google's autofill. Autofill, for those under a rock, fills with the item(s) most searched on Google. That is to say, as silly as my topic here is, real people typed it into the Google search engine over and over.
TEXAS STATE
What a Day for Texas! New Blue Bell AND a New Dr Pepper Flavor!

Two favorite Texas brands announced new flavors on the same day and I am excited for both. When it comes to favorite Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper have to be in most Texans top five. Hell, I think some of you have more Dr Pepper circulating through your body than you do have blood in your veins. If you're one of those people, then you will want to go find the new Dr Pepper flavor, Strawberries and Cream.
TEXAS STATE
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

