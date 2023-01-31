Two favorite Texas brands announced new flavors on the same day and I am excited for both. When it comes to favorite Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper have to be in most Texans top five. Hell, I think some of you have more Dr Pepper circulating through your body than you do have blood in your veins. If you're one of those people, then you will want to go find the new Dr Pepper flavor, Strawberries and Cream.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO