Texas State

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Freight train cars continued to burn Saturday sending up heavy smoke following a derailment that prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at...
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263...
Ohio nurse says husband saved her life from cardiac arrest

CARROLL, Ohio — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC, and in light of American Heart Month, one Ohio nurse shares her story of helping heart patients in a unique way that many others can't. What You Need To Know.
Kentucky leaders react to Chinese balloon

KENTUCKY — The Chinese balloon moving eastward across the U.S. is drawing a range of reactions from political and military leaders. China’s Foreign Ministry stated that it was an “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. They say that the intrusion into U.S. airspace was unintended, and that China regrets it.
Truex wins NASCAR's sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR's return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the lead...
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
