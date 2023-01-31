ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

4-star in-state wide receiver commits to South Carolina

(WACH) - Greenville High receiver Mazeo Bennett announced his decision to play for the Gamecocks. Bennett broke the news on social media on Friday afternoon with a post that said "I'm home." The 6-foot, 180-pound 2024 recruit Bennett chose Shane Beamer's squad over teams like Tennessee, Alabama, and FSU. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks overcome slow start for first win ever at UConn

(WACH) - — Despite shooting struggles from No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball's standout stars, the Gamecocks managed to leave Connecticut with a top-5 victory over No. 5 UConn 81-77 Sunday. South Carolina found itself down 11 after the opening quarter, but battled it back to a 34-34 tie...
COLUMBIA, SC
3 Gamecock Football freshmen suspended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three University of South Carolina football players have been suspended from the program, with one reportedly arrested for having a gun on school property, records indicate. Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer announced the suspensions of Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw in a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Men's Basketball legends honored

Columbia, SC (WACH) - — South Carolina Men's Basketball has more than 100 years of history and on Friday night, a lot of the names who helped build it to where it is today gathered at the Carolina Coliseum where a lot of them played. "I lived away for...
COLUMBIA, SC
Exclusive 1-on-1 with Dawn Staley ahead of UConn matchup

(WACH) - The No. 1 Gamecocks are set to take on No. 5 UConn on Sunday. WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole spoke with South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley ahead of the matchup to discuss the series. To watch the full 1-on-1 click on the video at...
COLUMBIA, SC
Shots fired in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Razorbacks Fend Off Gamecocks, 65-63

Columbia, SC - — Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday. Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Bitter cold Saturday with a few showers by Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It is going to be cold Saturday morning!. Temperatures will dip back into the mid 20s across the Midlands with clear skies as cold air sinks in from our north. It's nothing compared to the cold we had at Christmas or the well below zero...
COLUMBIA, SC
Irmo Fire crews respond to boat fire at Lake Murray Dam

IRMO, SC (WACH) — Crews with the Irmo Fire District responded to reports of a boat fire Sunday near the Lake Murray Dam. Upon arrival, responders quickly extinguished the fire that ignited at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam. Officials say the situation is under...
IRMO, SC
LCSD: Surveillance catches three men on school grounds, throwing Molotov cocktail

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Sheriff's Department is looking to identify three men involved in an incident at Pleasant Hill Elementary School on January 29. Surveillance footage released by LCSD shows the men walking around the back of the school and climbing onto the roof. They later threw what authorities have labeled as a Molotov cocktail onto the pavement, which exploded.
LEXINGTON, SC
Irmo Police arrest one adult, two teens for Beacon Hill burglaries

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a daytime burglary spree in an Irmo neighborhood late last month, Irmo officials said on Friday. 18-year-old Dashawn Sims and two unidentified 15 & 16-year-olds were arrested early Friday morning and accused of a series of daytime burglaries in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in late January.
IRMO, SC
CPD: Ongoing search for alleged shooting suspects at Baymont Inn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to identify two people wanted in connection to a shooting investigation on January 23. CPD says surveillance footage caught a male suspect on camera accused of shooting into an occupied room at the Baymont Inn on East Exchange Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
COLUMBIA, SC

