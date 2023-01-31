Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
WSAZ
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews...
Metro News
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes man located after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. 2/4/23. Deputies report a Cross Lanes man that was reported missing has been located. Bryce Lee Keller, 40, was reported missing Friday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Saturday evening said...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
WOWK
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
Man arrested after pursuit, explosives found in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in January 2022 after a pursuit led officers to explosives and a stolen motorcycle was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. The St. Albans Police Department says, on Jan. 31, 2022, officers stopped a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in St. Albans. Once they ran the […]
wchstv.com
Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Metro News
Wayne County fire leaves one dead
PRICHARD, W.Va. — A fire in Wayne County claimed a life. The blaze Friday afternoon destroyed a home in the Prichard community. Firefighters were called t the blaze in the 1600 block of Queen’s Creek about 1:30 p.m. The victim was discovered after the fire was under control....
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 5:55 p.m., 2/2/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County man has been found after being reported missing. Travis Allen Sigman, 29, went missing Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Thursday said Sigman...
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
WSAZ
Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been seriously hurt in a head-on crash in the 5500 block of Route 60 late Thursday night. Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says two cars crashed head-on just before 11 p.m. Both drivers were trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters cut them...
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
Metro News
Single-car crash kills Delbarton man
MAN, W.Va. — A Delbarton man has died after crashing his vehicle off the road just north of Man. State police troopers from the Logan Detachment found Thomas Diamond, 63, dead in his vehicle, which he drove off of route 10 Thursday. No one else was involved in the...
One victim in St. Clairsville house explosion, coroner on scene
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire crews say there was one victim in a St. Clairsville house explosion on Woodrow Avenue Saturday evening. Captain Chad Zambori with the Cumberland Trail Fire District says the call came in around 5 pm for what was described as a structure fire with possible entrapment. The coroner was on […]
Crews on scene of Kanawha County, West Virginia, working house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working house fire in the Eskdale area of Kanawha County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say Cabin Creek and East Bank volunteer fire departments are on the scene in the 200 block of Curry Hill Drive. There are no injuries reported, dispatchers say. This is a developing […]
WDTV
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
West Virginia driver dies in single vehicle crash
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-car crash. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, members of the Logan Detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 10, just north of Man, WV. Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver had ran off the roadway and crashed. Troopers...
UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
