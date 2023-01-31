ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Comments / 3

Related
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line

Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

1 dead after crash along Wayne-Cabell County line

WAYNE, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash on state Route 152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Part of the road had to be to be shut down at the time of the wreck. The name of...
WAYNE, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Cross Lanes man located after being reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. 2/4/23. Deputies report a Cross Lanes man that was reported missing has been located. Bryce Lee Keller, 40, was reported missing Friday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Saturday evening said...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wayne County fire leaves one dead

PRICHARD, W.Va. — A fire in Wayne County claimed a life. The blaze Friday afternoon destroyed a home in the Prichard community. Firefighters were called t the blaze in the 1600 block of Queen’s Creek about 1:30 p.m. The victim was discovered after the fire was under control....
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 5:55 p.m., 2/2/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County man has been found after being reported missing. Travis Allen Sigman, 29, went missing Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Thursday said Sigman...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH
WSAZ

Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been seriously hurt in a head-on crash in the 5500 block of Route 60 late Thursday night. Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says two cars crashed head-on just before 11 p.m. Both drivers were trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters cut them...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Single-car crash kills Delbarton man

MAN, W.Va. — A Delbarton man has died after crashing his vehicle off the road just north of Man. State police troopers from the Logan Detachment found Thomas Diamond, 63, dead in his vehicle, which he drove off of route 10 Thursday. No one else was involved in the...
DELBARTON, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia driver dies in single vehicle crash

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-car crash. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, members of the Logan Detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 10, just north of Man, WV. Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver had ran off the roadway and crashed. Troopers...
MAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy