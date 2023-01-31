ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Marijuana Police Reassigned to Combat Fentanyl Instead

It's no secret that one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, drug on the street right now is fentanyl. Since becoming popular in Colorado, fentanyl has caused a shocking number of deaths and because of this, a police unit that was once assigned to marijuana-related crimes has shifted its focus to combating fentanyl instead.
COLORADO STATE
Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?

Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
COLORADO STATE
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
COLORADO STATE
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
5 Strange Laws in Colorado

We've spoken before about a few of the strange laws here in Colorado, including the fact that you can't throw snowballs in Aspen. That was a few months ago, and in service of an article on strange Colorado facts, but I've since been wondering: what other odd legal precedence has been set in our state? Of course, that means it's time to fire up the Google machine.
COLORADO STATE
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
NEDERLAND, CO
The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado

Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
