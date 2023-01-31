Read full article on original website
Related
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?
When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
Colorado Marijuana Police Reassigned to Combat Fentanyl Instead
It's no secret that one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, drug on the street right now is fentanyl. Since becoming popular in Colorado, fentanyl has caused a shocking number of deaths and because of this, a police unit that was once assigned to marijuana-related crimes has shifted its focus to combating fentanyl instead.
A Colorado Hospital turned Hotel will Make You Believe in Ghosts
When you think of haunted hotels in Colorado, it's typically places like The Stanley Hotel and Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs that come to mind. However, there's another hotel in our great state that should be added to the ranks of those places, and that is the Hotel St. Nicholas in Cripple Creek.
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?
Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
Colorado Ranks Pretty High For Singles. What Are The Reasons?
It's almost "single's awareness month" around Colorado, and according to this new survey, our state ranks pretty high for single folks. Why is Colorado so good for single people?. Colorado Ranks High For Singles. I've been married for almost 10 years so I'm not too familiar with the current singles...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
Will Buying Concert Tickets in Colorado Become Less Painful?
Long gone are the days of camping outside of a ticket box office to ensure grabbing a pair of passes to see your favorite band in the front row. Although, some may argue that the current method of purchasing tickets online can be much more aggravating. Sure, you don't have...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns
Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
5 Strange Laws in Colorado
We've spoken before about a few of the strange laws here in Colorado, including the fact that you can't throw snowballs in Aspen. That was a few months ago, and in service of an article on strange Colorado facts, but I've since been wondering: what other odd legal precedence has been set in our state? Of course, that means it's time to fire up the Google machine.
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties
If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days
Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
Colorado is Home to the World’s Largest Public Key Collection
The beautiful mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. First and foremost, it is home to the iconic Stanley Hotel which served as the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining,' but there's another place in Estes Park with ties to celebrities that will absolutely blow your mind.
13 Colorado State Parks Within 90 Minutes of Grand Junction
The fact is, you don't have to travel far from Grand Junction to enjoy one of Colorado's awesome state parks. Here's a snapshot look at 13 Colorado state parks a short drive away from Grand Junction and what you can do when you get there. See All 42 of Colorado's...
The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado
Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0