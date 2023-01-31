Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP seeks input on proposed project to benefit westslope cutthroat trout
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks invites the public to share their thoughts on efforts to benefit native westslope cutthroat trout in tributaries in the Middle and North forks of the Flathead River. The current proposal from FWP would continue extracting and relocating hybrid and rainbow trout...
NBCMontana
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
NBCMontana
FWP accepting applications for public lands programs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is taking applications until March 15 for landowners to enroll in the Unlocking Public Lands Program or the Public Access Land Agreement Program. FWP released the following information:. Landowners have until March 15 to submit applications to Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
NBCMontana
Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
NBCMontana
Wild Montana photo contest calls for submissions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wild Montana and Wild Montana Action Fund will launch the 14th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest that includes a chance to win a $300 prize. Participants are encouraged to submit their best photos of wild public lands, waters and memorable moments in outdoor places. Photographers...
NBCMontana
Female mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said with the exception of limited special license holders, female mountain lion hunting will close a half an hour after sunset due to meeting the quota. To check the...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers propose slate of bills aim to improve wildfire preparation in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington state has seen intense wildfires over the past few years, but last year Seattle was home to the world's worst air quality because of wildfires from not only the Evergreen State but also surrounding states. Several bills have been introduced to bring in funding...
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society to host 2 free programs this February
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will host two free public programs for the month of February in honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day. On Feb. 9, director of the MTHS's Montana African American Heritage Resources Project, Kate Hampton will lead a discussion on the history of Montana laws that affected Black residents.
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
NBCMontana
Fun weekend of skiing ahead in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many ski resorts are running on full tilt after that severe winter storm earlier this week. Bridger Bowl is reporting that all lifts are operating again, and invites you to the king and queen of the ridge festivities this weekend. Big Sky's morning report says 26...
NBCMontana
Mountain snow & valley rain/snow mix to create travel concerns, especially over passes
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches with up to 10 inches for elevations above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
NBCMontana
Mild weather for Saturday; next weather maker to cause mountain pass travel impacts Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 1 PM Sunday through 9 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches, with up to 8" in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
NBCMontana
Virginia school district debates installing screening technology to detect weapons
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — In Virginia, Alexandria City Public Schools staff members updated school board members on safety measures either already in place, or in the process of being implemented, including everything from camera upgrades to making sure door alarms are loud enough. Staff also asked board members to...
NBCMontana
Morning fog, unsettled weekend weather
Patchy areas of freezing this morning across western Montana. Reduced visibility and frost on roads will impact the morning dive. High pressure will begin to flatten today as our next weather maker brings another round of light snow this afternoon and evening. A southwest flows will send several weak waves...
