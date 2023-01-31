Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Trailer and bobcat stolen and arrests for DUI; stalking; shooting at a moving vehicle, more…
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 20 – Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, January 20, 2023. ZONE 2. Arrest – 26 year old Covington man was...
Gwinnett man arrested after using laser pointer to ‘mess with’ police helicopter
He told police he didn't know it was illegal.
Red and Black
Stop Cop City community gathering in Athens honors Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita
On Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered at Southeast Clarke Park for a community gathering, demonstrating their alignment with the Stop Cop City movement through music, interactive art projects and community building. The event, organized by members of Mutual Aid Athens, an affinity group that offers political education and mutual aid, was...
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
While searching the area, deputies found a large white bag stashed in a nearby bush.
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple items taken during entering auto sprees, including guns and wallets
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 15, 2023. ZONE 1. Arrest – 54-year-old Snellville man was arrested in...
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
Minutes after a car crash killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member, the police granted access to a football program employee known for getting involved when players interact with law enforcement.
Red and Black
Member of Georgia football staff present as fatal crash investigation took place
A member of the University of Georgia football coaching staff was present at the site of the fatal Jan. 15 crash involving two members of the football team and two members of the recruiting staff, according to reporting from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
