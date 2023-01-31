ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating a stabbing

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a stabbing. They said it happened around 9:30 Saturday evening in the Goodwill Parking lot. No charges have been filed. If you have anymore information contact police.
ROANOKE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit

Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke

UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m.: A man and woman have been hospitalized following a shooting incident inside a grocery store on Peters Creek Road NW on February 4th. Roanoke Police arrived to find both adults with gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries looked serious. Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying

Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 28 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Tadashi Demetrius Keys, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying. According to Charlottesville Police, Keys was taken into custody without incident on Friday. This is an ongoing investigation; anyone...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA

