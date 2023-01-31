ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

NBC12

Two men injured after Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday afternoon in the Highland Springs area. Police say it happened in the 400 block of N. Ivy Avenue before 3 p.m. Two men are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. HPD is currently...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond

Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sent to the hospital after a confrontation with Goochland County sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening. Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey says deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

34-year-old man shot and killed in Northern Henrico

A 34-year-old man died after being shot in a Northern Henrico apartment community Feb. 2. Kevin Devon Thomas was found by responding Henrico Police officers with apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle at Richfield Place Apartments. Someone had called to report a shooting, according to police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield Police investigating drive-by shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two homes in a Chesterfield neighborhood were hit with bullets Monday evening. The Chesterfield County Police Department said at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 8300 block of Cobblecreek Road for a report of a shooting. Police said no one was hurt, but...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Another pedestrian struck at VCU while crossing the street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University for the second time in a week. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday. “Officers determined that the driver struck the pedestrian...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

