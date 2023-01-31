Read full article on original website
Two Chesterfield residents arrested in Burnt Oak Drive homicide
Two Chesterfield residents have been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that took place in North Chesterfield on Thursday.
NBC12
Two men injured after Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday afternoon in the Highland Springs area. Police say it happened in the 400 block of N. Ivy Avenue before 3 p.m. Two men are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. HPD is currently...
theriver953.com
FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond
Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
NBC12
Man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sent to the hospital after a confrontation with Goochland County sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening. Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey says deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.
34-year-old man shot and killed in Northern Henrico
A 34-year-old man died after being shot in a Northern Henrico apartment community Feb. 2. Kevin Devon Thomas was found by responding Henrico Police officers with apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle at Richfield Place Apartments. Someone had called to report a shooting, according to police.
Henrico Police investigating Kirkstone Circle homicide
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a home on Kirkstone Circle Thursday night.
NBC12
Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Police: Man who tried to 'peer into windows' also wanted for other incidents
Authorities are warning the public that there has been a new sighting of a man wanted for peeping into the windows in a Richmond neighborhood.
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Falling Creek in Chesterfield, police investing
The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
One person killed in Chesterfield County shooting on Burnt Oak Drive
Chesterfield police responded to a report of a person shot at 12:49 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police investigating drive-by shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two homes in a Chesterfield neighborhood were hit with bullets Monday evening. The Chesterfield County Police Department said at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 8300 block of Cobblecreek Road for a report of a shooting. Police said no one was hurt, but...
Another pedestrian hit by car on VCU campus, one week after student’s death
A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a commercial vehicle on the VCU campus, just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
NBC12
Another pedestrian struck at VCU while crossing the street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University for the second time in a week. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday. “Officers determined that the driver struck the pedestrian...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
1061thecorner.com
Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
wina.com
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
