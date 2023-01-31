Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Pelosi backs Trump impeachment leader Schiff in Senate race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Thursday in his 2024 bid for the seat now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, providing the long-serving incumbent doesn’t seek a seventh term. The public blessing of Schiff’s candidacy, though conditional,...
Biden must address role of immigrants during State of the Union
President Biden must highlight the role of new Americans in the economy and push for comprehensive immigration reform in his State of the Union address Tuesday, advocates say.
Biden says US ‘going to take care of’ Chinese balloon: Here’s how it might happen
President Joe Biden said Saturday that officials are "going to take care" of a suspected Chinese "spy" balloon that's been floating above the U.S. for days now.
Comments / 0