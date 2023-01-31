ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers

💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed

We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
NEW JERSEY STATE
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Utility Bill Just Go Way Up? This Scam Could Be Costing You Thousands In New Jersey

I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too. It’s called “slamming” and it is happening all over New Jersey right now. The good news is, you can stop it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention

One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

