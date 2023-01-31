Read full article on original website
Related
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
According to Yelp, the top 5 best pizzerias in North America are nowhere near NJ
You read that right. Apparently, the best pizza in North America, going beyond the United States, is not in our region. And everyone in New Jersey should take issue with this. Now it would be one thing to name somewhere in New York City as having the best slice. We'd still have an issue with that on our side of the river, but at least it's fair competition.
New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers
💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
The 2023 Definitive List of the Very Best Bagels in New Jersey
I asked Jersey Facebook foodies to name their favorite bagel spot. Now it's time to reveal the best of the best. When I posed the question on social media of where to find the best bagel, there were a few wise guys and girls who answered "New York." I'm not...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed
We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall
Well, I guess we could all see this coming. After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Utility Bill Just Go Way Up? This Scam Could Be Costing You Thousands In New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too. It’s called “slamming” and it is happening all over New Jersey right now. The good news is, you can stop it.
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention
One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is such a historic landmark in LA that people go out of their way to take a trip to find their favorite celebrity’s star and take that Instagram pic. I’ve never been, but I know if I ever make my way to that area,...
This Popular Discount Retailer Is Opening Another New Jersey Store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
Jersey Mike’s Week 4 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Lacey
Heading into the beginning of last week, the Lacey boys basketball faced an uphill battle if the Lions wanted to win a share of the Shore Conference Class B South championship. Driven by a group of seniors who have enjoyed individual success and are starving for a memorable finish to...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0