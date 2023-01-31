Read full article on original website
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster County fire
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
abc27.com
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters use ATVs to knock out brush fire
UNION TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Berks County had to overcome some tough terrain to knock out a brush fire. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Union Township near the 100 block of Crusher Road. Several fire companies from Berks and Chester counties responded. The fire...
local21news.com
Rt. 30 now clear after three car crash causes injuries in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PennDOT has now officially said that all roads are clear on Rt. 30 West. A three car collision has shutdown lanes on Rt. 30 W. near the Harrisburg Pike exit. According to emergency dispatch, crews were called to the scene on Sunday...
abc27.com
Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
WGAL
UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
abc27.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
skooknews.com
Fire Crews at Scene of Working House Fire in Pottsville
Firefighters are at the scene of a working house fire in the City of Pottsville. Around 4:20pm, emergency personnel were called to 8 North 11th Street, Pottsville, for a chimney fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the chimney of the home and found fire in...
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
WFMZ-TV Online
One person injured in three-car crash in West Brunswick Township
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Schuylkill County. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon at Routes 895 and 61 in West Brunswick Township. One of the drivers was flown to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The road was shut down,...
WGAL
Garbage truck catches fire in York County, one hurt
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck was destroyed on Thursday after it caught fire in York County. According to York County dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to Tiger Trash on the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard at 2:53 p.m. in East Manchester Township. According to Union Fire...
local21news.com
SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
local21news.com
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
WGAL
Woman injured in mobile home fire
Fire crews were called to a mobile home fire in Lancaster County Saturday evening. The fire was in the Eastwood Village Mobile Home Park, according to Captain Brett Fassnacht, of Lafayette Fire Company. Fassnacht says there was a small fire in a bathroom that crews could put out in minutes....
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Stolen Vehicle Crashes During Reading Street Chase: Police
One man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a family's car during a police chase in Reading. Officers were on patrol near 9th and Penn streets at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 when they noticed a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported as stolen in Chester County, Reading police said in a statement.
