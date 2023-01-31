Ashton Kutcher Wants Danny Masterson “To Be Found Innocent” Of Rape Charges As New Trial Looms

With a new rape trial for Danny Masterson set to start in less than two months, Ashton Kutcher is weighing in on the fate of his That ’70s Show co-star.

In a new interview with Esquire, Kutcher said he wants Masterson “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.” But he added: “Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.”

After a pause, he added, “I just don’t know.”

Kutcher also told the magazine that Masterson was the leader of the young group of actors on the 1998-2006 Fox comedy that also starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama. Kutcher recalled how Masterson had been in the business for a while and, noting how the show was taking off with viewers, offered advice to his colleagues. Kutcher said: “He’s like, ‘One f*cking rule: Don’t do anything f*cking stupid and f*ck this up. Because if you f*ck it up, you f*ck it up for everybody.’”

Kutcher and Masterson were close during the show’s run and reunited in 2016 as stars of Netflix’s comedy The Ranch , playing brothers will help run their father’s (Sam Elliott) cattle ranch. But Masterson was fired from the show after Season 3 when Los Angeles police began investigating sexual assault allegations against him. The actor was arrested in June 2020 over claims of assaults that occurred between 2001 and 2003.

His second trial on three rape charges is scheduled to begin with jury selection March 29 in Los Angeles. His first trial was declared a mistrial on November 30. He had faced up to 45 years in state prison if found guilty on all three rape counts in the first trial. Masterson always has said the sex was consensual.