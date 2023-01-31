ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Norris
4d ago

Chuck Schumer stated in a New York Post article on November 20 that and I quote " our ultimate goal is to give all Dreamers a path to citizenship" Does that not tell it clear and simple? Democrats have no intention of stopping the flow of illegals into our nation

RelaxHaveFun
4d ago

I know I'm going get the bleeding heart liberals screaming electrified the border and moat with unpleasant waters and things in it. At least make Texas less than wanting for illegal crossing? Do it properly and no problems⚫

Tom
3d ago

The Texas State Police pulled a known terrorist out of a car trunk today. Made it past the border patrol as Biden has them busy writing up asylum claims that nowhere near meet the criteria. Thank you TEXAS!!!

