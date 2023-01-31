Read full article on original website
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Bad Boys 4 Is Official, See Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm They Messed Up The Title On The Last Movie
Bad Boys 4 is bring in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back to town, even if the last film used the perfect title for this fourth installment.
ETOnline.com
Serena Williams Reflects on Will Smith's Oscars Controversy 1 Year Later: 'We're All Human'
Serena Williams admits that Will Smith's infamous slap at the Oscars overshadowed some special moments for others, but she hopes people understand "we're all human" and make mistakes. In a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 41-year-old tennis legend offered her thoughts on Smith slapping Chris Rock during...
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
Criminal Minds And S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore Announces He’s Having A Baby In Sweet Post
Like his Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. characters, Shemar Moore is set to become a father.
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka
Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Twitter Starts Petition to Remove Tiffany Haddish From Cast of Upcoming ‘Girls Trip 2’
Girls Trip 2 is in the works and the entire cast is set to return—but not if Twitter has the final say!. According to our timelines, fans are demanding Tiffany Haddish be replsvrf with another comedic actress. On Tuesday, it was announced that the sequel to 2017’s Girls Trip...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
It’s Just Under 115 Days Til Fast X Finally Hits Theaters, And Ludacris Has Some Thoughts About Filming
With Fast X hitting the big screen in May, Ludacris shared his thoughts on social media about shooting the Fast & Furious movies.
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke
NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke, but also heart failure. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe said at...
urbanbellemag.com
Shekinah Jo Quits ‘Love And Hip Hop’ After Her Altercation with Lyrica Anderson
Lyrica Anderson and Shekinah Jo’s feud was one most didn’t see coming. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo is having an eventful season of “VH1: Family Reunion.” She managed to rub Chrissy Lampkin the wrong way earlier in the season. Chrissy didn’t like that Shekinah asked her about Teairra Mari’s legal battle with 50 Cent. Even though they did have some tension over it, Shekinah apologized. And she and Chrissy were able to move forward without any other issues. However, Shekinah has not been able to move on from her tension with Lyrica Anderson. Things went left between them instantly after seeing each other for the first time. Lyrica said hello to Shekinah with her hand out for a handshake. And Shekinah refused to shake her hand.
Lauren London on Grief and Growth Since the Death of Love Nipsey Hussle: 'I Wish He Was Here'
London opened up about her late husband and her new film You People on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Lauren London has gotten acclaim for her performance in Netflix's new comedy You People, but there's one person's feedback she wishes she could hear: Her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. On Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, London, 38, opened up about her latest role, and how she's "still a work in progress" these days, nearly four years after the death of her love Nipsey Hussle. London says that while she has been focusing...
HipHopDX.com
Flavor Flav Admits He Spent Over $2K A Day On Drugs For 'Six Years Straight'
Flavor Flav has revealed that there was a time in his life when he spent over $2,000 a day on drugs. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Public Enemy legend spoke about his journey to sobriety and just how serious his addiction got. “I kinda...
BET
GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
Comments / 9