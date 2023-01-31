HHC: Expert discusses Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

(WTNH) — Overdose fatalities remain a leading cause of death in the United States, the majority involving opioids.

It’s important to understand how these deaths can be prevented and what educational resources are available for our community.

To discuss the topic more, the Education Coordinator and Recovery Support Specialist from the Institute of Living, Jonathan Steinen, joined News 8. Steinen also facilitates webinars at the Family Resource Center.

Watch the video above for more information.

