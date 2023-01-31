Read full article on original website
Related
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
BET
Work It!: Missy Elliott Shows Off Her Impeccable Style While Strutting Down A Catwalk
Missy Elliott is amongst the new class of nominees who will be inducted into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! The organization announced its nominees on Wednesday (Feb. 1). To celebrate her big career milestone, the music icon turned to Creative Director Derek Blanks to create a...
BET
Serena Williams Reflects on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Almost One Year Later
Serena Williams recently sat down with Gayle King and reflected on her legendary tennis career and retirement. According to Entertainment Tonight, she also talked to King on CBS This Morning about when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. Williams admitted that the incident overshadowed...
BET
Nas, Lauryn Hill Soundtrack George Foreman Biopic Trailer
Nas and Lauryn Hill’s music is being used for the newest trailer for George Foreman’s upcoming biopic. Big George Foreman, which stars Khris Davis (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Detroit), follows the legendary boxer’s rise from a poor Texas boy to becoming the two-time heavyweight champion.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By Kendrick Lamar
The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony is fast-approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down memory lane...
BET
‘Harlem’ Season 2 Keeps The Conversation Going On What Black Women Face In Their 30s
Season 2 of Harlem is raising the bar on issues that all women face but more specifically Black women, as the ladies of the show pick up right where they left off in the Prime Video series. Camille (played by Meagan Good) allows herself to feel all the feelings with...
BET
#HeyMsDJ: DJ Saige Is Using Her Ear For Music To Create Her Own
Hey, Ms. DJ is a new bet.com series highlighting the Black women DJs who know how to get a crowd moving. DJ Saige is the north star when it comes to DJing and production in 2023. The Lower East Side, Manhattan native always knew that music and art would be...
BET
Diddy Shares An Adorable Video Of Baby Love Getting A Massage: ‘She’s Just Like Her Daddy!’
Love Sean Combs is living her best life! Sean "Diddy" Combs recently posted an Instagram video of his baby girl getting a massage, and the footage is too adorable. “She’s just like her daddy! She loves a good massage,” the billionaire music mogul happily captioned the video showing Baby Love enjoying a day of self-care and relaxation. “BABY LOVE!”
BET
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in 'You People'
The new Netflix movie, "You People," written and directed by Kenya Barris, has had fans laughing since it dropped last Friday (Jan. 27), but the on-screen chemistry between co-stars and on-screen love interests—Jonah Hill and Lauren London falls flat for some fans. Per People, London told Harper's Bazaar that...
BET
Eddie Murphy Insists Martin Lawrence Pay If Their Children Get Married: ‘The Wedding Better Be Wonderful’
Could wedding bells be ringing for Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, who went public with their relationship in June 2021? Some fans seem to think so after the couple’s celebrity fathers publicly debated about potential wedding expenses. While Eric and Jasmin are not yet engaged, there's already talk about...
Comments / 0